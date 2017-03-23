INTL FCStone Financial to Host Inaugural Global Correspondent Outlook Conference

Conference to address technological, regulatory, and macroeconomic issues pertinent to broker-dealers and RIAs

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - INTL FCStone Inc. ( NASDAQ : INTL) today announced that the Correspondent Clearing Group in the BD Division of its wholly owned subsidiary, INTL FCStone Financial Inc. ("the Company"), will convene its inaugural Global Correspondent Outlook Conference on May 3-5, 2017 at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, FL. Programming at the event will inform broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) on the latest brokerage and wealth management technology, the current regulatory landscape, and macroeconomic factors impacting their businesses.

The conference will provide attendees with valuable insights to help their firms succeed with next-generation technology and investment products. Program highlights include:

Presentations of the latest brokerage and wealth management technology

Expert panel discussions on the current regulatory landscape

Analysis of macroeconomic and demographic factors impacting broker-dealers and RIAs

Please visit http://intlfcstone.cvent.com/events/global-correspondent-clearing-outlook-conference to view a full agenda.

Roger Shaffer, Managing Director, Correspondent Clearing at INTL FCStone Financial Inc., commented on today's news, "At INTL FCStone Financial, we leverage our knowledge and expertise serving the middle-market in order to provide our correspondents with information on topics critical to their businesses. We believe the Global Correspondent Outlook Conference will be an excellent forum to deliver this information. We look forward to lively and collaborative discussion during the event, and to furthering the success of our correspondents through education."

INTL FCStone Financial utilizes next generation technology, a personal approach to operational support, and a strong infrastructure to empower introducing broker-dealers and RIAs to more effectively serve the trading and investment needs of their customers. The Company uniquely serves the middle-market by providing institutional and retail capabilities through a single, proprietary platform. INTL FCStone Financial is combining its institutional and international capabilities with the clearing and custody platform acquired by its parent company in the acquisition of Stene, Agee & Leach, Inc., in July 2016.

Steven zum Tobel, Managing Director, Correspondent Clearing at INTL FCStone Financial Inc., concluded, "We are excited to unveil to our correspondent clients those enhancements to our clearing platform that we have implemented since the acquisition of Sterne, Agee & Leach, and to highlight future initiatives that will further augment our industry-leading offerings for the middle-market. The conference will not only provide a unique opportunity to display the breadth and depth of the products and services of our affiliates, but also to showcase our deep appreciation for our correspondents."

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.

A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counter parties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "INTL".

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

