Intrinsic ID CEO Pim Tuyls to Speak at Microsemi Security Forum March 1

Digital Authentication Expert to Address Data Security and Anti-Cloning at Annual Event

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Intrinsic ID, a leading provider of authentication technology for IoT security and other embedded authentication applications, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Pim Tuyls is scheduled to present at the Microsemi Security Forum 2017, being held March 1 at the Crystal City Marriott in Arlington, Virginia.

Tuyls' presentation, titled, "SRAM and Buskeeper PUFs in PolarFire," will offer an overview of Microsemi's recently launched PolarFire™ mid-range field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and provide insight into how Intrinsic ID's technology is embedded into the device to enable unique capabilities. In addition, he will discuss how SRAM- and Buskeeper-based PUFs are the best approaches to creating root keys inside chips, and how keys derived from the root key are then used to wrap and manage other keys and create an FPGA without permanent secrets.

This will be Intrinsic ID's first presentation since the company announced its latest product, CITADEL™, on Feb. 13 during the RSA Conference in San Francisco. CITADEL provides unparalleled strength, flexibility and affordability in a package that includes hardware or software IP, manufacturing tools and an OEM management suite. It utilizes Intrinsic ID's unique SRAM PUF technology to generate root keys internally from silicon, minimizing the liabilities in the supply chain.

About Microsemi Security Forum 2017

The Microsemi Security Forum is a one-day, highly informative forum focused on the technology needed to secure critical infrastructure. Microsemi security experts will provide an in-depth overview of the company's latest and most innovative anti-tamper and cyber security technologies, products and solutions. These include the company's most advanced secure FPGAs and SoC FPGAs, cryptographically secure Ethernet and storage products and GPS security solutions. This technical, non-classified Microsemi Security Forum will feature technical product presentations and demonstrations from Microsemi and its technology collaborators as well as networking opportunities. For more information or to register for the event, visit https://www.microsemi.com/microsemi-security-forum.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world's leading digital authentication company and the inventor of SRAM Physical Unclonable Function, or SRAM PUF for IoT security and other embedded authentication applications. Intrinsic ID leverages inherent manufacturing variations in chips to create unique IDs and keys to authenticate chips, data, devices and systems. Since a unique ID can be extracted easily from SRAM with Intrinsic ID's technology, adding authentication and key provisioning is much less expensive than with current methods; no additional hardware is needed. Due to the low cost of implementing SRAM PUF and the critical need for security, Intrinsic ID's authentication technology is ideally positioned to address the needs of the fast-growing IoT market. Intrinsic ID's solutions are used worldwide to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors and protect sensitive government and military data and systems. Intrinsic ID was awarded the EU 2016 Innovation Radar Prize, which recognizes high-potential innovations and innovators in EU-funded research and innovation ICT projects. Visit Intrinsic ID online at www.Intrinsic-ID.com.

