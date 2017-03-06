Intrinsic ID CTO Geert-Jan Schrijen to Speak at IoT International Conference March 7

Will Present 'Secure Key Provisioning for the IoT'

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Intrinsic ID, a leading provider of authentication technology for IoT security and other embedded authentication applications, announced today that Chief Technology Officer Geert-Jan Schrijen is scheduled to present at the IoT International Conference on March 7 in Brussels, Belgium.

During his presentation entitled "Secure Key Provisioning for the IoT," Schrijen will discuss how the Internet of Things connects billions of standalone devices that are often embedded in sensitive or critical systems, and hence need to be secured properly. Every device must have a security subsystem that is bootstrapped with a set of cryptographic root keys, but traditional key methods to store such root keys lead to undesirable liabilities, increased costs or inadequate security. Schrijen will explain how SRAM Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology enables every chip to generate its own cryptographic root keys, which removes the barriers to secure a broad range of IoT devices and builds the foundation for an IoT that can be trusted.

March 7, 2017, 4:35 p.m. CET

Sheraton Brussels Airport Hotel

Brussels National Airport

Brussels 1930, Belgium

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world's leading digital authentication company and the inventor of SRAM Physical Unclonable Function, or SRAM PUF for IoT security and other embedded authentication applications. Intrinsic ID leverages inherent manufacturing variations in chips to create unique IDs and keys to authenticate chips, data, devices and systems. Since a unique ID can be extracted easily from SRAM with Intrinsic ID's technology, adding authentication and key provisioning is much less expensive than with current methods; no additional hardware is needed. Due to the low cost of implementing SRAM PUF and the critical need for security, Intrinsic ID's authentication technology is ideally positioned to address the needs of the fast-growing IoT market. Intrinsic ID's solutions are used worldwide to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors and protect sensitive government and military data and systems. Intrinsic ID was awarded the EU 2016 Innovation Radar Prize, which recognizes high-potential innovations and innovators in EU-funded research and innovation ICT projects. Visit Intrinsic ID online at www.Intrinsic-ID.com.

