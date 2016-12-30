VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - December 30, 2016) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC) ( OTC : ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development and production of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") products, today announced the Company received this week, an initial order from Intrinsyc's distribution partner for a new client for Intrinsyc's Open-Q™ 410 System on Modules ("SOM") valued at US$66,000. The production order will ship during the first half of 2017. Intrinsyc also signed a product development services agreement with an existing client valued at $240,000, to be delivered in Q1, 2017.

"We continue to expand our client base for Intrinsyc's market leading Open-Q™ family of system on modules," stated Mark Waldenberg, Vice President, Global Sales, Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation. The Open-Q™ 410 is an ideal choice for cost effective, low power / high performance IoT solutions that require long-life support.

Intrinsyc will showcase the Open-Q™ 410 and other solutions for embedded and IoT applications during the Consumer Electronics Show, from January 4-8, 2017. Please contact Intrinsyc at sales@intrinsyc.com to schedule a meeting at Intrinsyc's private suite.

About Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Intrinsyc Technologies is a product development company that provides comprehensive and tailored solutions that enable the development and production of next-generation Internet of Things ("IoT") products. Solutions span the development life cycle from concept to production and help device makers and technology suppliers create compelling differentiated products with faster time-to-market. Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC) ( OTC : ISYRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements or information may include statements regarding the Company's future plans, objectives, delivery performance, revenues, or the company's underlying assumptions. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements or information are only predictions, and that the Company's actual future results or performance may be materially different. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized.

