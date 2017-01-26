Orders from Client during month of January valued at US$708,000

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC) ( OTC : ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") products, today announced the receipt of orders this month from an existing client, a subsidiary of a Fortune 500 Global company, that are in aggregate valued at US$708,000. Delivery of the Open-Q™ embedded computing modules is expected to occur in the first and second quarter of 2017. Additional follow-on orders from this client are anticipated in 2017.

"We are very pleased that our client is increasing the utilization of Intrinsyc's Open-Q system on modules," stated Mark Waldenberg, Vice President, Global Sales, Intrinsyc. "Our computing modules not only provide outstanding multimedia capabilities and overall system performance, they also exceed the demanding quality and reliability standards required by our client."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements or information may include statements regarding the Company's future plans, objectives, delivery performance, revenues, or the company's underlying assumptions. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements or information. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements or information are only predictions, and that the Company's actual future results or performance may be materially different. Risk factors are described in the Company's reports filed on SEDAR, including its Annual Information Form and financial report for the year ended December 31, 2015. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

