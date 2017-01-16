Intrinsyc Announces New Product Development Agreement Received from Client Valued in excess of US$600,000

Agreement Covers Product Development Services for Development of a Custom Multi-Processor Embedded Computing Platform

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC) ( OTC : ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development and production of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") products, today announced the Company signed an agreement with a new client valued in excess of US$600,000.

The agreement is for the Company's product development services, including architectural consulting, mechanical design of the product enclosure, electrical design, and software development; including device drivers, remote device update, and power management. The client's platform will be derived from Intrinsyc's Open-Q™ 820 System on Module and is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2017.

"Intrinsyc's ability to provide comprehensive product development services, from product concept through production, was a key differentiator in winning this new project and client relationship," stated Mark Waldenberg, Vice President, Global Sales, Intrinsyc. "Another key factor was our ability to leverage our Open-Q™ 820 computing platform to provide the advanced technology needed to enable our client to build a compelling product. We are excited to begin development to speed our client's powerful and innovative product to market."

About Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation is a product development company that provides comprehensive and tailored solutions that enable the development and production of next-generation Internet of Things ("IoT") products. Solutions span the development life cycle from concept to production and help device makers and technology suppliers create compelling differentiated products with faster time-to-market. Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC) ( OTC : ISYRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada; with additional engineering centers in Boulder, Colorado and Taipei, Taiwan.

