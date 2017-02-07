Intrinsyc Announces order for custom Single Board Computer ("SBC") for IoT Client

Order valued at US$572,500 to be Delivered in the Second Quarter of 2017

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC) ( OTC : ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") products, today announced the receipt of a follow-on order from an existing IoT client valued at US$572,500 for their custom single board computer ("SBC") from Intrinsyc. The client creates high resolution imaging and analytic products for commercial customers.

The SBC is based on the Company's Open-Q™ computing module, and modified for form and function as required for the client's application. Intrinsyc plans to manufacture and deliver the SBCs in the second quarter, ending June 30, 2017. Additional follow-on orders from this client are anticipated to be received in 2017.

"We are delighted to see our client achieve remarkable success with their product, which is based on a custom single board computer designed and manufactured by Intrinsyc," stated Mark Waldenberg, Vice President, Global Sales, Intrinsyc. "Intrinsyc's Open-Q modules are a great starting point for IoT applications with demanding compute capabilities, and our ability to create customized solutions specifically tailored to our clients' needs truly sets us apart."

