Order Expected to Ship in Q4 2017

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC) ( OTC : ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") products, today announced the receipt of an order, from an existing client, that is valued at US$916,000. The non-cancellable order incorporates memory purchased by the client under a previous order valued at US$100,000, resulting in a net value of US$816,000.

"We are pleased to see our client's success as they ship their product powered by a custom designed version of Intrinsyc's Open-Q™ 805 computing module," stated Mark Waldenberg, Vice President, Global Sales, Intrinsyc. "Our Open-Q™ family leads the industry in performance and power-efficiency, and is being designed into a growing list of advanced embedded and IoT devices."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements or information may include statements regarding the Company's future plans, objectives, delivery performance, revenues, or the company's underlying assumptions. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements or information. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements or information are only predictions, and that the Company's actual future results or performance may be materially different. Risk factors are described in the Company's reports filed on SEDAR, including its Annual Information Form and financial report for the year ended December 31, 2016. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation