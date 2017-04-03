Orders received from Clients valued at US$1,579,551

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC) ( OTC : ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") products, today announced the receipt of orders, last week, from two existing clients, that are in aggregate valued at US$1,579,551. Orders for the Company's Open-Q™ embedded computing modules and related hardware components are valued at US$629,990. We also signed engineering services agreements from multiple clients valued at US$949,561. Hardware shipments and services are expected to be provided during the second and third quarter, 2017.

"I'm pleased to see repeat orders for hardware and services from existing clients as well as a new design start with a new client," stated Mark Waldenberg, Vice President Global Sales, Intrinsyc. "We announced several new orders during the first quarter and it was good to close the quarter with added momentum."

Forward-Looking Statements

