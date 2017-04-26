Intrinsyc to Report Fiscal 2017 First Quarter Financial Results and Annual General and Special Meeting Investor Forum

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC) ( OTC : ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") devices, will release its first quarter of fiscal 2017 on May 10, 2017. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. On the call, Mr. Tracy Rees, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. George Reznik, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the financial results announced.

This conference call may be accessed in North America, toll-free, by dialing 1-877-340-8005 or direct, and internationally by dialing +1-416-641-6110 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. This conference line is operator assisted and an access PIN is not required. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and available for replay on the Company's Investor Relations Conference Calls web page. Analysts and investors are invited to participate on the call. Questions may be submitted to invest@intrinsyc.com prior to the call.

The Company is having its annual general and special meeting at 10:30 am ET on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 200 - 20 Toronto Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2B8, which will be followed by an investor forum during which the Company will provide attendees with lunch. The Company will be showcasing its product offering as well as meeting with investors from 11 am to 2 pm ET. Please contact the Company's Chief Financial Officer below to schedule a meeting accordingly. The annual general and annual meeting materials can be found on SEDAR and Intrinsyc's website https://www.intrinsyc.com/about-us/investors/.