Intrinsyc Signs Five New Product Development Services Agreements worth in excess of US$840,000

Agreements Encompass a Variety of Internet of Things Applications powered by Intrinsyc's Open-Q™ Computing Modules

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC) ( OTC : ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development and production of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") products, announced the Company signed five new agreements during the past week, for product development services valued in excess of US$840,000.

The agreements for the Company's product development services are with two existing clients and three new clients that are developing a variety of IoT products including; digital signage, retail analytics, medical devices, robotics, and drones. Products are based on Intrinsyc's Open-Q™ computing modules. Services to be performed over the next 90 days include architectural consulting, mechanical and electrical design, and software development.

"We have considerable interest from companies wanting to build products based on Intrinsyc's high-performance Open-Q™ computing modules and this is driving increased services opportunities," stated Victor Gonzalez, Vice President, Global Engineering, Intrinsyc. "Intrinsyc will be accelerating our clients' products to market utilizing our engineering centers in Vancouver, British Columba, Boulder, Colorado, and Taipei, Taiwan."

About Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation is a product development company that provides comprehensive and tailored solutions that enable the development and production of next-generation Internet of Things ("IoT") products. Solutions span the development life cycle from concept to production and help device makers and technology suppliers create compelling differentiated products with faster time-to-market. Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC) ( OTC : ISYRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada; with additional engineering centers in Boulder, Colorado and Taipei, Taiwan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements or information may include statements regarding the Company's future plans, objectives, delivery performance, revenues, or the company's underlying assumptions. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements or information are only predictions, and that the Company's actual future results or performance may be materially different. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized.