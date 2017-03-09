Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation to Showcase Powerful and Power-Efficient IoT Computing Solutions at Embedded World 2017

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC) ( OTC : ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of computing solutions for embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") products, today announced the Company's plans to showcase a lineup of powerful embedded computing solutions during Embedded World 2017. The event takes place in the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, March 14-16, 2017. Intrinsyc will be exhibiting in Hall 1, booth 1-636.

"Intrinsyc is proud to show off our line of Open-Q™ embedded computing boards, development kits, and reference designs at Embedded World," said Mark Waldenberg, Vice President, Global Sales, Intrinsyc. "These solutions provide industry-leading performance and power efficiency and accelerate the development of innovative IoT products."

Product demonstrations include:

Open-Q™ 410 System-on-Module (SOM) - a compact, production-ready module based upon on a Quad-Core ARM® Cortex® A53, 64-bit, 1.2GHz processor. The SOM's small form-factor, advanced technology, and extensive range of supported peripherals, provide the perfect platform for creating low cost, high performance embedded and IoT devices. IoT device makers can implement low power audio playback and recording solutions with multi-codec support, noise cancellation, voice activation and surround sound; record, stream and playback high quality multi-media video with H.264 encode and decode along with multi-channel audio; and capture and process high resolution images up to 13MP, with support for hardware based noise reduction and JPEG encoding. The SOM also supports 802.11n (2.4GHz) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 LE.

Open-Q™ 410 Wearable Camera Reference Design - enables companies to rapidly develop a body-worn camera product for law enforcement, fire safety, emergency medical response, security, and military applications. Utilizing the Reference Design accelerates time to market, reduces risks and costs, and enables compelling product differentiation. The reference design provides for live audio and video recording with playback streaming capabilities via WiFi or LTE cellular modem onto a display terminal, computer or cellphone for surveillance, proof of action, and other uses. The body worn video camera automatically connects, via wireless LAN, to a remote SFTP server, to upload all video, audio, and associated log ﬁles.

Open-Q™ 650 IP Camera Reference Design - an excellent starting point to fast-track IP camera development or develop processing intensive advanced edge-of-the-Internet based video analytics software such as motion detection, face detection, face recognition and human tracking that can be used in sophisticated access control scenarios, retail environments and industrial surroundings. IP Camera device makers can immediately begin using the Reference Design along with Intrinsyc's comprehensive software, technical support, and design assistance services, to build their own camera based IoT products, or they can engage with Intrinsyc for turnkey development; from concept through production.

Open-Q™ 820 micro System-on-Module (µSOM) - the world's smallest production-ready computing module, based on a 64-bit Quad-Core, 2.2GHz processor, and integrated with advanced GPU and DSP. The µSOM's small size, 50mm x 25mm, advanced technology, and extensive range of peripherals, provide the perfect platform for creating high-performance embedded and IoT devices. The SOM has the following high-speed connectivity; Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac 2.4/5.0GHz 2×2 MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 4.1. The Open-Q™ 820 µSOM is designed to enable the rapid commercial production of a variety of IoT products, including robotics, cameras, set-top-boxes, medical devices, augmented and immersive virtual reality, digital signage, and advanced 4K HEVC video conferencing.

Intrinsyc will showcase additional development kits and computing products, as well as client products powered by Intrinsyc's computing solutions. Additional information is available at www.intrinsyc.com.

Please contact us to arrange for a meeting at Embedded World at sales@intrinsyc.com.

About Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation is a product development company that provides hardware, software, and engineering and production services that enable rapid commercialization of intelligent connected products. Solutions span the development life cycle from concept to production and help device makers and technology suppliers create compelling differentiated products with faster time-to-market. Intrinsyc's Open-Q System on Modules incorporate the industry's most advanced processor technologies, and help OEMs to rapidly bring industry leading products with rich functionality and high performance, to market . Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Intrinsyc and Open-Q and their respective logos are trademarks, registered and otherwise, of Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation in Canada, European Union, Taiwan, United States of America and other jurisdictions. Other products or brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

