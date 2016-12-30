Intrinsyc Technologies Introduces Next Generation System on Module based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Processor

Ultra-small form factor (50mm x 25mm) is ideal choice for size constrained, advanced IoT products

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - December 30, 2016) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC) ( OTC : ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development and production of embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) products, today announced the introduction of the Company's next generation Open‐Q™ 820 µSOM (micro) (system on module) and its companion Open‐Q™ 820 µSOM Development Kit. Intrinsyc's 820 µSOM is an ultra-small form-factor commercially available SOM based on the 64-bit Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820 processor, a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. It is the Company's second offering featuring the Snapdragon 820 processor and utilizes technology in the currently shipping Open-Q™ 820 SOM, while shrinking the form factor from 82mm x 42mm to 50mm x 25mm -- a 63% reduction in size. Powerful, miniature, and cost effective, the Open-Q™ 820 µSOM is designed to enable the rapid commercial production of a variety of IoT products, such as robotics, cameras, set-top-boxes, medical devices, augmented and immersive virtual reality, digital signage, and advanced 4K HEVC video conferencing.

The Snapdragon™ 820 processor includes the following features:

Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU: Designed to deliver maximum performance and low power consumption, Kryo is Qualcomm Technologies' first custom 64-bit quad-core CPU, manufactured in advanced 14nm FinFET LPP process

Qualcomm® Adreno™ 530 GPU: Up to 40% better graphics and compute performance for improved visual fidelity while reducing power consumption than previous generations

Qualcomm Spectra™ 14-bit dual image signal processors (ISPs) engineered to deliver high resolution DSLR-quality images using heterogeneous compute for advanced processing and additional power savings, supports up to 25MP sensors with zero shutter lag

Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 680 DSP includes Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX) and Sensor Core with Low Power Island for always-on sensor processing

Open-Q™ 820 µSOM Specifications:

Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820 processor Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU quad core, 64bit, 2.2GHz Qualcomm® Adreno™ 530 GPU Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 680 DSP Memory / Storage 3GB LPDDR4 RAM (1866MHz ) 32GB UFS 2.0 Flash 1-lane, gear 3 Wireless Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 / 5.0 GHz 2x2 MU MIMO Bluetooth 4.1 Location Qualcomm® IZat™ Gen 8C GPS Display 2x MIPI-DSI 4-lane, 60fps, up to 2560x1600 (single port), 4096x2160 (dual port) 1x HDMI 2.0 up to 4096x2160, 60fps, H.265 Camera Qualcomm Spectra™ ISP 3x MIPI-CSI 4-lane, dual ISP, up to 28MP Audio 1x SLIMbus to off board codec 2x I2S Other Interfaces 1x USB 3.0 client or host 1x USB 2.0 client or host 2x PCIe v2.1 5x BLSP 4-pin port configurable as I2C, SPI, UART or GPIO 1x SDIO 1x Battery interface OS Support Android 7.0 (Nougat) Operating Environment Input Power 3.6V to 4.2V Operating Temperature -10C to +70C Dimension 50mm x 25mm

Additional information is available at: https://www.intrinsyc.com/computing-platforms/intrinsyc-open-q-820-usom/

"Intrinsyc has received tremendous interest in our Open-Q™ 820 SOM since its introduction last year and it is currently being designed into a number of high-end IoT devices," stated Cliff Morton, Vice President, Solutions Engineering, Intrinsyc. "While maintaining nearly all of the functionality of our current design, we have substantially reduced the size, giving our clients two compelling options depending on their product requirements. The µSOM is the smallest 820 based SOM on the market making it the ideal starting point for ultra-small form factor devices needing best in class computing capability."

"The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820 processor supports the ultimate in connectivity, graphics, video processing, power and battery efficiency," said Tia Cassett, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are pleased to see Intrinsyc's continued innovation and optimization of Snapdragon processor's technology in form factors that are a great fit for connected cameras, digital signage, video conferencing, augmented reality, and other advanced IoT products."

Intrinsyc also offers a full-featured development platform including the software tools and accessories required to immediately begin development. The development kit marries the production-ready Open‐Q™ 820 µSOM with a carrier board providing numerous expansion and connectivity options to support the rapid development and testing of a wide variety of peripherals and applications, ensuring the fastest time to market possible. The Development Kit is available for purchase at http://shop.intrinsyc.com/collections/product-development-kits.

OEMs can utilize Intrinsyc's development kit and off-the-shelf Open-Q™ 820 µSOM, along with Intrinsyc's comprehensive software, technical support, and design assistance services, to build their own IoT products, or they can engage with Intrinsyc for turnkey development. From concept through production; Intrinsyc has the engineering expertise to optimize Snapdragon technology to get the best performance possible. Contact Intrinsyc at sales@Intrinsyc.com with your product requirements and have one of the Company's solution architects help plan for your successful product development and launch.

Intrinsyc's Open‐Q™ 820 µSOM will be shown at upcoming trade events including at a hospitality suite at the Consumer Electronics Show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 5th-8th 2017. Please contact Intrinsyc at sales@intrinsyc.com to arrange for a meeting at CES or another upcoming event.

About Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation is a product development company that provides hardware, software, and engineering and production services that enable rapid commercialization of IoT products. Solutions span the development life cycle from concept to production and help device makers and technology suppliers create compelling differentiated products with faster time-to-market. Intrinsyc's Open-Q System on Modules incorporate the industry's most advance Qualcomm Snapdragon processor technology from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and help OEMs to rapidly bring industry leading products, with rich functionality and high performance, to market. Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

www.intrinsyc.com

Intrinsyc and Open-Q and their respective logos are trademarks, registered and otherwise, of Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation in Canada, European Union, Taiwan, United States of America and other jurisdictions.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Adreno, Kryo and Hexagon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. IZat and Qualcomm Spectra are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon, Qualcomm Adreno, Qualcomm Hexagon, Qualcomm IZat, Qualcomm Kryo and Qualcomm Spectra are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Other products or brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/30/11G126283/Images/1-Side-Web-a9e8a2a23c63bde8b2e810a8ea01a5d1.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/30/11G126283/Images/Micro_SOM-0b7326023ebdaa96bbe0824e64cbb8da.jpg