Production-ready reference design supports innovative on-board video analytics scenarios

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC) ( OTC : ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development and production of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") products, today announced the introduction of the Company's Open‐Q™ 650 IP Camera Reference Design. The Camera Reference Design enables companies to innovate and produce leading-edge camera products faster, more cost effectively and quickly.

This camera offering follows the Company's first IP camera, the Open-Q™ 410 Wearable Reference Design, and with its 64-bit 6-core Arm-based processor provides even more powerful capabilities. It is an excellent starting point to fast-track IP camera development or develop processing intensive advanced edge-of-the-Internet based video analytics software such as motion detection, face detection, face recognition and human tracking that can be used in sophisticated access control scenarios, retail environments and industrial surroundings.

"Our IP camera is not only extremely capable as it supports up to three H.264/H.265 30fps HD streams, but with the leading-edge on-board processor, new and innovative real-time video processing scenarios may be performed on the camera. Previously, video streams had to be transmitted to back-end systems for processing. This makes advanced detection scenarios possible with never seen before ultra-low latencies," stated Cliff Morton, Vice President of Client Solutions, Intrinsyc. "We expect to see the continued rapid advancement of edge-based video processing solutions for the traditional security camera industry and other industries such as retail analytics and industrial scenarios.

The Open‐Q™ 650 IP Camera Reference Design supports the following features:

64-bit 6-Core Arm-based processor with 2GB RAM and 8GB FLASH

Integrated GPU and DSP

Sony IMX274 8MP camera sensor

Up to three streams of H.264/H.265 VBR/CBR 30fps at 3840 x 2160

Android 5 Lollipop

SDK/NDK for creating custom video analytics applications

Additional information is available at www.intrinsyc.com.

Intrinsyc adds this reference design to our full range of development platforms that include the software tools and accessories required to immediately begin development. The Open‐Q™ 650 IP Camera Reference Design is available now for purchase here.

IP Camera device makers can immediately begin using Intrinsyc's Open‐Q™ 650 IP Camera Reference Design along with Intrinsyc's comprehensive software, technical support, and design assistance services, to build their own camera based embedded and IoT products, or they can engage with Intrinsyc for turnkey development, from concept through production. Intrinsyc has the engineering expertise to optimize the advanced technology that powers the reference design to get the best performance possible, including advanced camera tuning and optimization. Contact Intrinsyc at sales@Intrinsyc.com with your product requirements and have one of our solution architects help plan for your successful product development and launch.

About Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation is a product development company that provides hardware, software, and engineering and production services that enable rapid commercialization of intelligent connected products. Solutions span the development life cycle from concept to production and help device makers and technology suppliers create compelling differentiated products with faster time-to-market. Intrinsyc's Open-Q System on Modules incorporate the industry's most advanced processor technologies, and help OEMs to rapidly bring industry leading products with rich functionality and high performance, to market . Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

