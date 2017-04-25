Intrinsyc Technologies Introduces System on Module and Development Kit for Next Generation Wearables Based on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform

Ultra-small form factor (15mm x 31.5mm) Supports Features for Next-Gen Wearable Devices

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC) ( OTC : ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development and production of embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) products; today announced the introduction of the Company's Open‐Q™ 2100 SOM (system on module) and its companion Open‐Q™ 2100 Development Kit. Intrinsyc's Open-Q™ 2100 SOM is an ultra-small form-factor (15mm x 31.5mm) computing module based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 2100 platform which will be available in May 2017. Intrinsyc's Open-Q 2100 SOM combines critical elements for wearable device innovation and performance: processing capability, size, power efficiency, sensor integration, and connectivity. It is ideally suited for smartwatches, as well as for pet, children, and elderly trackers, sports watches, high-end fitness trackers, connected headsets, smart eyewear, and more.

The Snapdragon Wear 2100 that powers the Open-Q™ 2100 SOM is designed to facilitate thinner, sleeker product designs. An integrated, ultra-low power sensor hub supports rich algorithms with superior accuracy, providing a cohesive picture of users and their environments. The Snapdragon Wear 2100 uses 25 percent less power than its predecessor, extending the wearable's battery life and offering manufacturers more freedom to innovate in features and design.

Open-Q™ 2100 SOM Specifications: Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 2100 designed specifically for wearables

Memory / Storage 10x10 ePoP using 512MB RAM 400 MHz LPDDR3 and eMMC 4.5

4GB Flash Wireless Pre-Certified Wi-Fi® 802.11b/g/n (2.4GHz) using WCN3620

Bluetooth® 4.1 + Bluetooth Low Energy

Location GPS/GLONASS/compass using WGR7640 Display Up to 720p at 60fps optimized for wearables Camera 2-lane MIPI CSI support Audio Qualcomm® Fluence™ noise cancellation technology

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Voice Activation

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Voice+ feature I/O USB 2.0, I2S, GPIO, MIPI, SDC2 OS Support Android 6 Marshmallow Optimized for Wearables

Operating Environment





Input Power 3.6V to 4.2V

Operating Temperature -20°C to +85°C

2x 100 pin board to board connectors

Size

15mm x 31.5mm x 5.0mm



Additional information is available at: https://www.intrinsyc.com/system-on-modules/

Intrinsyc also offers a full-featured development platform including the software tools and accessories required to immediately begin development of wearable products and applications. The development kit marries the production-ready Open‐Q™ 2100 SOM with a carrier board providing numerous expansion and connectivity options to support the rapid development and testing of a wide variety of peripherals and applications, ensuring the fastest time to market possible. The Development Kit is available for purchase at https://shop.intrinsyc.com/collections/product-development-kits.

"Intrinsyc is excited to expand its line of Open-Q™ solutions to include an ideal solution for the fast growing wearable devices market," stated Cliff Morton, Vice President, Solutions Engineering, Intrinsyc. "Wearable device OEMs can utilize Intrinsyc's development kit and off-the-shelf Open-Q™ 2100 SOM, along with Intrinsyc's comprehensive software, technical support, and design assistance services, to build their own wearable products, or they can engage with Intrinsyc for turnkey development."

"The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform supports important features that the next generation of wearable devices demand -- always-on connectivity in a compact size with low-power usage and long battery life," said Pankaj Kedia, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are delighted to see Intrinsyc's introduction of a development kit and SoM based on Snapdragon Wear 2100, showcasing their commitment to the fast-growing wearables category. This will accelerate innovation for next generation wearable products in the industry."

From concept through production; Intrinsyc has the engineering expertise to make use of Qualcomm Technologies' platforms to achieve outstanding performance. Contact Intrinsyc at sales@Intrinsyc.com with your product requirements and have one of the Company's solution architects help plan for your successful product development and launch.

About Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation is a product development company that provides hardware, software, and engineering and production services that enable rapid commercialization of IoT products. Solutions span the development life cycle from concept to production and help device makers and technology suppliers create compelling differentiated products with faster time-to-market. Intrinsyc's Open-Q™ System on Modules incorporate the industry's most advance Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ processor technology from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and help OEMs to rapidly bring industry leading products, with rich functionality and high performance, to market . Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

