SECAUCUS, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - The Hartz Mountain Corporation introduces Delectables™, the first lickable stew treat for dogs, available at Walmart, Amazon.com and select retailers around the country.

"Delectables Stew Lickable Treats for dogs represents a true innovation in the canine treat category," says Susan Burris, Brand Manager, Dog Treats, Hartz Mountain Corp. "Perfect for small dogs, Delectables Stew is a delicious and lickable wet dog treat that provides a new occasion for treating and healthy snacking and is ideal for dog parents who love to pamper their pets."

Ideal as an in-between meal treat or as a savory topper for dry food, Delectables Stew Lickable Treats' convenient, single-serve pouches provide dogs with appealing, low-fat treats made with real chicken, beef, cheese and vegetables, without meat by-products. Delectables Stew Lickable Treats are available in four varieties, including Chicken, Chicken with Cheese, Chicken with Beef and Chicken Senior Formula. A single-serve package retails at about $1.00.

"Delectables Stew Lickable Treats were developed with nurturing pet parents in mind, who want to ensure their dogs enjoy no-guilt treats that are scrumptious, low-fat and made with high-quality protein and vegetables," says Dr. Georgette Wilson, Director of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs and resident veterinarian, Hartz Mountain Corp.

"Pet parents want to see their dog happy, and nothing makes their dog happier than a mouth-watering treat," adds Burris. "Delectables Stew Lickable Treats have such a great taste that dogs are licking their bowls clean."

Dogs that have sampled Delectables Stew Lickable Treats are generating rave reviews from their pet parents. "Absolutely, without question, my dog's favorite treat," says Stacy. Another pet parent wrote on Amazon.com that "my two dogs devoured this stuff and I mean DEVOURED."

Consumers are invited to share photos or videos of how their dogs lick up Delectables during the Delectables "Tongue Out Tuesday" sweepstakes, with the hashtag #LickItLoveIt to participate in weekly drawings for a chance to win Delectables Stew Lickable Treats on the company's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About The Hartz Mountain Corporation:

The Hartz Mountain Corporation is a leading manufacturer and marketer of pet care products in the United States and Canada. For 90 years, Hartz has provided pet owners with the highest quality products -- innovative solutions developed with proven science and a love for companion animals. The company offers more than 1,200 products for dogs, cats, birds, small animals, reptiles and fish, each dedicated to the health and well-being of household pets. For more information, visit www.hartz.com.