Introducing Paymetric BillPay for Managing Electronic Invoice Presentment and Payments in the Cloud

ATLANTA, GA --(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Paymetric, Inc., a global leader of integrated, secure electronic payment acceptance solutions for the enterprise announced today the release of Paymetric BillPay, a new solution that manages electronic invoice presentment and payments from the cloud for businesses.

"We created Paymetric BillPay to simplify how organizations deliver and receive payments of B2B invoices," said Asif Ramji, Paymetric President and CEO. "Now our merchants can provide their customers the convenience of receiving and paying invoices online. It speeds processing, and saves organizations staffing time and reduces errors, all positives to their bottom-line."

Paymetric BillPay allows customers to view and pay invoices online using a self-service portal. The cloud-based solution works with any ERP or invoice database and synchronizes with existing systems to reconcile and track payments across all of your payment channels. The automated process streamlines formerly manual tasks -- which reduces DSO (days sales outstanding) and saves staff time and resources. Paymetric BillPay offers customers the convenience of scheduling payments or paying in installments and provides online access to view account history and generate custom reports.

"Paymetric has built its success by providing secure electronic payment options," continues Ramji. "BillPay is a natural extension of our award-winning solution portfolio. We are excited to help our customers' further streamline and integrate every aspect of their payment ecosystem."

Paymetric, Inc. is the global leader in integrated and secure electronic payment solutions for the enterprise to streamline the order-to-cash process, reduce the scope and financial burden of achieving PCI compliance and improve return on electronic payment acceptance. Paymetric is a recognized industry leader with award-winning solutions and world-class client service. For more information, visit Paymetric.com

