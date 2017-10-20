Introducing PROPS Private Air Travel Based in Santa Barbara

Silver Air Launches All-New Charter Service for Business Travelers and Families

SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - October 20, 2017) - Silver Air, the private jet manager and charter operator, is launching PROPS (flyprops.com), an all-new air travel service providing convenient, efficient, flexible and exclusive travel options out of Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) to business travelers and discerning families.

"PROPS is designed for travelers who need a regionally focused, highly efficient, lower cost charter option, but who also still value exclusive, quality service," said Jason Middleton, Silver Air's CEO. "PROPS provides service for the client, on their schedule, and based on their needs. We fly when and where they want to travel. No ride sharing. No waiting for other passengers. PROPS is an easy and exclusive way to fly charter on your own schedule."

PROPS will operate Piper Meridian and M500 single turbo prop planes, and will be managed by Silver Air's full service charter team that brings the highest level of support, experience and expertise to this new, affordable membership-based service.

Silver Air's charter operations have earned the ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO ratings for their demonstration of the industry's highest safety practices. Silver Air manages privately owned aircraft around the U.S. from Southern California to the Bay Area and Dallas.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is a pure private jet management service provider that delivers a transparent, owner-advocate approach to management creating valuable partnerships with private jet owners. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara. Silver Air manages a comprehensive fleet of luxury aircraft from light to long-range heavy jets and a global network operating around the clock, 24-hours-a-day. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

