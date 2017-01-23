Introducing the Inaugural Medical Capital Innovation Competition

Gathering Innovators with Big Ideas in Big Healthcare Data

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - The Global Center for Health Innovation (GCHI), Cuyahoga County, BioEnterprise, and HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) are pleased to announce the inaugural Medical Capital Innovation Competition - All Things Data in Healthcare -- a two-day event to be held in the HIMSS Innovation Center at the GCHI, Cleveland, OH, April 25-26, 2017. The Medical Capital Innovation Competition is open to and encourages participation from professional and collegiate teams. $100,000 in prizes, mentoring, and access to business advisors, including world-class healthcare systems and collaborators, will be awarded.

"In Cuyahoga County we are laser focused on job creation and attraction," said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish. "Hosting this unique competition in the county's Global Center for Health Innovation will attract and support start-up businesses as we continue to grow into the medical innovation hub of the world."

The healthcare industry generates massive amounts of data. Emerging trends, including Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD), magnify not just the volume of data, but also the number of sources and formats. The industry is only beginning to scratch the surface of managing and optimizing all of the data collected. The innovations that turn raw data into actionable tools will produce monumental change in the landscape of healthcare.

"HIMSS is thrilled to participate in this important quest for innovative information technology being harnessed to improve the quality, safety, cost-effectiveness, and access to optimal patient care," said Carla Smith, executive vice president of HIMSS. "The Medical Capital Innovation Competition will pull together the smartest minds and the best ideas to solve some of our greatest challenges."

The Innovation Competition welcomes all innovators, collegiate and professional, focused on the collection, management, analysis and optimization of health data. Ideas will be judged by industry experts using specific criteria, including, but not limited to, commercial and technical viability and the strength of the team.

"Cleveland -- The Medical Capital -- continues to build upon the strengths of its health IT, biotech and medical device assets," said Aram Nerpouni, President and CEO, BioEnterprise. "Our region celebrates entrepreneurialism and healthcare innovation, and the Innovation Competition catalyzes continued advancements in patient care and privacy, hospital operations, financial performance and cybersecurity."

The Medical Capital Innovation Competition is sponsored by Cleveland Clinic Innovations, University Hospitals Cleveland, Case Western Reserve University, Arras Keathley, Google Cloud, JumpStart, LeanDog, the Metrohealth System, Onix, SmartShape, and University Hospitals Cleveland.

Supporting the Medical Capital Innovation Competition are TeamNeo, Akron Children's Hospital, NEOMED, Cleveland State University, Destination Cleveland, the Cleveland Health-Tech Corridor, the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical System, and DHG Healthcare.

For more information and to apply: www.MedicalInnovationCompetition.org.

About The Medical Capital

The Medical Capital initiative is a collaboration of Cleveland's internationally renowned clinical, educational, and research institutions, philanthropies, government, and economic development engines. Convened by BioEnterprise, the initiative promotes the vibrant biomedical and healthcare industry in the 18-county Northeast Ohio region. The Medical Capital includes more than 700 biohealth companies, 30 clinical, research and educational institutions, 230,000 biomedical and healthcare workers, $650 million annually in research funding, and $200 million annually in private startup funding. For more information: www.TheMedicalCapital.com.

About BioEnterprise

BioEnterprise is a business formation, recruitment, and acceleration effort designed to support the growth of bioscience companies. Located in Cleveland, BioEnterprise provides management counsel and support services to health IT, medical device, and biopharmaceutical companies.

BioEnterprise founders are Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, and University Hospitals. Additional technology partners include the NASA Glenn Research Center, Cleveland State University, and BioOhio. The initiative comprises the collective activities of BioEnterprise and its partners' commercialization offices: The Case Office of Technology Transfer, Cleveland Clinic Innovations, and University Hospitals Cleveland - Center for Clinical Research. The combined efforts of these groups has created, recruited, and accelerated more than 300 companies in 15 years. For more information: www.BioEnterprise.com.

About Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County is home to world-renowned healthcare facilities, including Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals and the MetroHealth System. It is also home to 1.2 million people and is comprised of 59 unique and distinctive communities, with Cleveland as its nucleus. The county is the economic center of Northeast Ohio. With more than 120,000 healthcare professionals, the healthcare field is the largest employer in Cuyahoga County. Additionally, Greater Cleveland has a booming biotechnology and biomedical industry, with more than 700 companies employing 230,000 people.

About HIMSS

HIMSS is a global, cause-based, not-for-profit organization focused on better health through information technology (IT). HIMSS leads efforts to optimize health engagements and care outcomes using information technology. HIMSS is a cause-based, global enterprise producing health IT thought leadership, education, events, market research and media services around the world. Founded in 1961, HIMSS encompasses more than 64,000 individuals, of which more than two-thirds work in healthcare provider, governmental and not-for-profit organizations across the globe, plus over 640 corporations and 450 not-for-profit partner organizations, that share this cause. HIMSS, headquartered in Chicago, serves the global health IT community with additional offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

About The Global Center for Health Innovation

The Global Center for Health Innovation was built in Cleveland to serve as the focal point for healthcare innovation, conventions, and industry-specific meetings, and is home to internationally-recognized brands such as GE Healthcare, Siemens, Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Cardinal Health, and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) along with Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals. Under the direction of the Cuyahoga County Convention Facilities Development Corporation (CCCFDC) and managed by SMG, the Global Center is home to 45 of the world's leading healthcare brands and more than 300 industry meetings annually. Each tenant partner space displays innovation and technology contributing to the overall mission of improving patient outcomes and lowering costs for healthcare providers and consumers. To learn more, visit the Global Center website at www.theglobalcenter.com

To learn more about Cleveland as the nation's medical capital, visit www.themedicalcapital.com