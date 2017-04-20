Introducing the Lifetime Achievement Awards for Network Programming

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) -

RTDNA Canada is pleased to announce the introduction of a new Lifetime Achievement Awards category for Network Programming. This year we received a number of outstanding nominations from across Canada and it became evident that there are exceptional individuals who don't fit within the category of a regional award because their work transcends such boundaries. The board of directors is therefore pleased to announce the inaugural recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award for Network Programming, Terry Milewski and Charles Adler. RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said, "These two remarkable individuals have each dedicated more than 30 years to excellence in broadcast journalism and truly represent the spirit of what the Lifetime Achievement Award means." He added, "… the new network category finally acknowledges those journalists whose work is on a national platform and Terry and Charles are outstanding choices to launch this category."

Terry and Charles will be presented with their awards during the Awards Gala Dinner on May 27, 2017 at the close of the 2017 National Conference & Awards Gala.

Terry Milewski

CBC News

Describe Terry Milewski's scripts and you describe the man himself: rigorous, cultured, contemptuous of the canned answer and quick to rip the varnish off polished dissemblers. What those scripts don't tell us is that Terry is also generous with his colleagues, a gifted script doctor and patient sage for the parade of younger journalists courageous enough to beat a well-worn path to his office.

Terry's career has taken him across the country and around the world in pursuit of outstanding storytelling. His probing coverage of the Air India bombing represents one of his greatest contributions to the craft of journalism. The families of the victims of the bombing may not have had justice nor closure but Terry has relentlessly pursued the details of what happened to that flight and kept the stories of those victims and their families in the minds of Canadians for three decades.

Jennifer McGuire, General Manager and Editor in Chief at CBC News, said, "During a career of four-plus decades that saw Terry posted in Edmonton with CITV, and with CBC in Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Jerusalem, Washington, and Vancouver, he personified the unflinching CBC correspondent who fearlessly and relentlessly pursued facts. If that struck fear in the merchants of bafflegab, that suited Terry quite keenly."

After reporting from 52 countries, Terry has left an indelible mark on his craft, his colleagues, the CBC, and the people of Canada.

Charles Adler

Corus Entertainment

Charles grew up in Montreal, where he started his broadcast career at CKGM Montreal in 1973, and over the next 25 years hosted top-rated shows in Montreal, Hamilton, London, Winnipeg, Toronto and Calgary. A move to the USA saw him host a nationally syndicated radio show out of Tampa that hit more than 120 markets. In 1994 he launched a television show called "Adler on Line" in Boston which earned him an Emmy Award. In 2004, based out of CJOB, Corus Radio launched "Charles Adler" nationally across 14 radio stations for more than eight years. He has also hosted national television programs in Canada, including the current affairs show "Global Sunday". In 2016, much to the delight of his fans and newsmakers alike, Charles returned in a national role on Corus stations from CKNW in Vancouver.

Describing Adler's contribution to journalism in Canada Troy Reeb, Senior Vice President of News, Radio and Station Operations said, "There are few names in talk radio more iconic than Charles Adler. His depth of knowledge and relentless quest for answers have made him a hit with listeners for more than 30 years. Whether or not you agree with him, Charles stands out for being both courteous and fair. He has earned the respect of leaders from across the political spectrum, and the admiration of his peers across North America."

