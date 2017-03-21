Introducing the Loudmouth Golf 2017 Spring Collection

As vibrant as spring blooms and just as exciting, Loudmouth's newest collection was made to brighten up your day!

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Loudmouth Golf, the worldwide leader in bold and bright golf and sports fan apparel, is excited to introduce their 2017 spring collection. The line contains nine fresh patterns, including two new releases from The Woodworth Collection. Introducing the new patterns:

"Tiki Bar Blue" – Dreaming of the beach? We are too. This design packs a tropical punch. Scorpion bowl anyone?

"Pink Flamingos" – We re-printed this fan favorite! Flamingos are loud (literally). A flock of flamingos on a pant is even louder.

"Crystal" – Crystals...Azurite, garnet, amethyst, quartz; This design captures them! This pattern gives new meaning to a sharp dressed man. Cheap sunglasses not included.

"Cock-A-Doodle-Doo" – It is the year of the rooster and naturally we think there's nothing wrong with putting birdies on golf pants. Cock-a-doodle-doo, these will wake you up!

"Shank!" – A few years ago, Loudmouth Founder & Designer, Woody, drew the original comic book pattern called, "Crak!". Our second series, "Shank!" is a brand-new story, in a brand-new colorway. One of our most coveted designs of all time, just like any good comic book, this is a must-have for any collector.

"Raspberry Surebet" –When Loudmouth signed John Daly back in 2009 this was the first pair of pants he wore on tour. It's what made Loudmouth really take off. A standard argyle in the sweetest sherbet colors.

"Mint Julep" – In Loudmouth's early days Woody would source real patchwork fabric in the remnant market. We would offer it through our made-to-order shop, and it would sell out right away. With this in mind, we developed a smooth, faux patchwork print of our own in the preppiest color combination we could come up with; pink and green. Grab a pair of these refreshing pants and you're ready for the derby!

"Lanai" – Our first 2017 new release from The Woodworth Collection! This high-end tropical print features birds of paradise and hibiscus flowers. The perfect fit for any five-star tropical resort.

"Disco Balls White" – Our second Woodworth Collection pattern is one of the original Loudmouth designs from our very first line card 10 years ago. This all-time best seller gets customer service inquires all the time. The colors are brilliant, and now, better than ever with our new proprietary printing process.

"This collection will excite the long-time Loudmouth aficionado who likes the wilder the better; And for first-timers, you'll find a great design to get you started," says Loudmouth Founder & Designer Woody! "It's been a long winter, start golf season with a loud bang."

The Loudmouth Golf spring 2017 collection is now in stock in both men's and women's silhouettes in the USA, Canada, Australia, and UK/Europe. Select designs are available through Loudmouth's Made-to-Order shop in pants, shorts, mini-shorts, capris, skorts, sport coats and vests. Loudmouth's Made-to-Order shop allows customers to customize the length, waist size, and design features of their garment to provide the ultimate fit. Loudmouth's apparel is made from 97% cotton and 3% spandex. Loudmouth's Woodworth Collection is made in 100% stretch-tech performance poly.

