Introducing The V-Thinity, an innovative in-building public safety antenna solution

VANCOUVER, WA--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Pulse Larsen Wireless Infrastructure is pleased to announce the launch of the V-Thinity series of in-building public safety DAS antennas. Part number PSIBVU78 hits the trifecta of VHF+UHF+700 and 800 MHz bands. The PSIBVU78 is well suited for in-building repeater systems and matches frequencies of all major Bi-directional amplifiers for public safety applications.

Suspending only 1.5mm (0.060 inch) from the ceiling, this low-profile antenna is the least obtrusive antenna on the market. This wide-band all-inclusive VHF plus UHF plus 700-800MHz antenna does not need tuning like other products on the market. Unlike the issues with competitor products that tend to require factory or field tuning, the V-Thinity, due to its broad banded nature is ready for installation right out of the box. This single model is readily available through our distribution partners with short lead time in multiple cases.

http://productfinder.pulseeng.com/product/PSIBVU78

Your contact for questions or ordering information is:

Paul Fadlovich

Sales Director

pfadlovich@pulseelectronics.com

M:360.953.2470

Don't forget to follow us on Twitter! https://twitter.com/PulseLarsen1

About Pulse Electronics

Pulse Electronics is a leading provider of electronic components that help customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical solutions. Pulse Electronics, including the Larsen brand of antennas, has a long operating history of innovation in antennas, magnetics and connectors, as well as the ability to ramp quickly into high-quality, high-volume production. The Company serves the wireless and wireline communications, power management, military/aerospace, and automotive industries. Pulse Electronics is a participating member of the IEEE, SFF, OIF, HDBaseT Alliance, CommNexus, NFC Forum, MoCA, and IWPC. Visit the Pulse Electronics website at www.pulseelectronics.com.

Copyright ©2016 Pulse Electronics Corporation. All rights reserved. All brand names and trademarks are properties of their respective holders.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/19/11G127941/Images/pulse.electronics-903f0f64ed2291e99a752702aab581cd.jpg

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/19/11G127941/PSIBVU78-37fafeb510c4970e903ba572578ca5ce.pdf