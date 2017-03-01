Inuvik residents now benefiting from cleaner and more reliable drinking water

INUVIK, NORTHWEST TERRITORIES--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Access to clean and reliable drinking water is critical to the health and prosperity of Canadian communities. Investments in water treatment systems help safeguard the well-being of Canadians, protect the local environment and keep our communities healthy and liveable.

The governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories, along with the Town of Inuvik, are pleased to announce the completion of the new water treatment plant. The new plant will rely on modern filtration, disinfection and storage facilities to supply clean drinking water to the community for the next 40 years.

In addition, the Town of Inuvik is upgrading its utility corridor system, which involves replacing 540 metres of aging utilidor and two pumping stations that distribute water throughout the community and dispose of wastewater. More than half of the system has already been replaced, with the remainder expected to be complete by fall 2018.

Quotes

"Modern public infrastructure is key to supporting the unique needs of northern communities. Investing in green infrastructure, like the new Inuvik water treatment plant, protects the environment and supports local economic opportunities. Such investments go hand in hand with improving family income, job opportunities and quality of life for those living and working in the North."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The improvement of drinking water infrastructure has been a priority for the Town of Inuvik as they make strategic investments in the renewal and upgrade of their water and wastewater systems. Through timely partnerships between all levels of government, such as the Building Canada Plan and Small Communities Fund, municipalities continue to improve services to the residents of the Northwest Territories."

The Honourable Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs

"The completion of the water treatment plant is a major accomplishment for the Town of Inuvik to ensure that the community has a safe reliable source of water for residents over the next 40 years. Although it was one of the largest infrastructure projects undertaken by the town, it is one of the most important investments that we could make to ensure a stable future for our community and improve the quality of life for our residents. This project and the continuing upgrades to our utilidor system would not be possible without the support of the Government of Canada."

Jim McDonald, Mayor, Town of Inuvik

Quick facts

Water treatment plant: The Government of Canada is contributing up to $2,018,925 through the Provincial-Territorial Base Fund for this project and up to $2,062,143 through the federal Gas Tax Fund. The Town of Inuvik will be responsible for all remaining funding for this project, which has a total estimated cost of $19 million.



Utility corridor replacement project:

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $4,297,000 through the Small Communities Fund for this project. The Town of Inuvik will be responsible for the remaining funding for this project, which has a total estimated cost of $5,729,334.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated links

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan

Federal infrastructure investments in the Northwest Territories

Small Communities Fund

Provincial-Territorial Base Fund

New Building Canada Plan

Department of Municipal and Community Affairs - Small Communities Fund

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada