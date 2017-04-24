Inuvo to Announce 2017 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 4th

LITTLE ROCK, AR--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE MKT : INUV), an advertising technology and digital publishing company, today announced the Company will release its 2017 first quarter financial results on May 4, 2017. Mr. Richard Howe, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Wally Ruiz, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call the same day at 4:15 p.m. (ET).

Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2017

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Domestic Dial-in number: 1-888-576-4380

International Dial-in number: 1-719-325-2123

Live webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=124060

A telephone replay will be available through May 18, 2017. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, enter the code 4365160 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.