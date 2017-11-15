INV Metals Announces Board Appointment

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 15, 2017) - INV Metals Inc. ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Robin Weisman to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Terry MacGibbon, Chairman, stated, "On behalf of the Company's Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Robin to the Board. Robin's vast experience in the areas of mining finance, social responsibility, transparency, local procurement, risk mitigation, stakeholder engagement and community development within emerging countries in Latin America will be an asset to the Company as we continue to move towards the development of the Loma Larga gold property, within Ecuador."

Ms. Weisman joins the Board of Directors after a distinguished career of over 20 years at the International Finance Corporation ("IFC"), where she most recently held the position of principal investment officer within the mining investment group. At the IFC, Ms. Weisman lead teams to analyze, structure and negotiate project financing for greenfields projects and on managing a portfolio of investments, primarily within the natural resource sector. Ms. Weisman brings a wealth of emerging country experience to INV Metals and she is passionate about corporate responsibility, diversity and environmental stewardship. Prior to the IFC, Ms. Weisman held roles of increasing responsibility with Standard Chartered Bank, Citicorp Investment Bank and CBS Television Network. Ms. Weisman holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois.

Ms. Weisman is spearheading a project to engage teenagers from the poorest counties in the USA in civics and development. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of B2Gold Corp.

About INV™ Metals

INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals' primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador; (2) its 35% interest in the Kaoko property, located in Namibia; and (3) its 100% interest in regional exploration properties in Ecuador.