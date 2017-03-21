INV Metals Appoints Bill Shaver as Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - INV Metals ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. William (Bill) Shaver, P. Eng., as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Mr. Shaver joins INV Metals as a senior mining executive with over 40 years of experience in mine construction and operations.

Ms. MacGibbon, CEO, stated, "I am very pleased to welcome Bill to the Company's senior management team and look forward to working with Bill who will lead the design, development and operation of our Loma Larga gold project in Ecuador. Bill brings a wealth of mining experience focused on safety, environmental stewardship and innovation."

Mr. A.T. MacGibbon, Chairman, stated, "On behalf of the INV Metals' Board of Directors, senior management and our shareholders, I am delighted to welcome Bill Shaver to the INV Metals executive team. I look for Bill to assist in building and operating our Loma Larga project, and to help build INV Metals into a prominent Ecuadorian mining company." He added, "Bill is a proven and successful mine and mill builder. Bill has great experience and expertise in all aspects of the mining industry, especially underground mining. Bill and I worked very closely at FNX Mining and as COO, he played a pivotal role as a key member of the executive team that transformed FNX Mining from a junior exploration company to a multi-billion, mid-tier mining company."

Mr. Shaver is a Professional Engineer who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Queens University. Mr. Shaver began his career working for Teck, Eldorado Nuclear, New Quebec Raglan and Falconbridge. Mr. Shaver's experience in the mining contracting business commenced with the Redpath Group in rolls of increased responsibility. He was a founder of Dynatec Corporation, a leading North American contracting and mine operating company until its sale in 2007. More recently, Mr. Shaver was the COO of FNX Mining and the President and CEO of DMC Mining Services until June 2016.

About INV™ Metals

INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals' primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador; (2) its 35% interest in the Kaoko property, located in Namibia; and (3) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas and La Rebuscada exploration projects.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to operating the Loma Larga project and building INV Metals into a prominent Ecuadorian mining company. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, refer to the Company's final prospectus dated February 24, 2017 and the Company's annual information form dated March 1, 2016, filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.