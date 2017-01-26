Inventergy Announces Agreement With Preferred Stockholders to Extend Redemption Timeframe

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - Inventergy Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ : INVT) (the "Company"), an intellectual property licensing and innovation company, today announced that it has completed an agreement with its Series E Preferred (the "Preferred") stockholders to extend until March 8, 2017 the Company's option to redeem the Preferred stock and restrict any conversion of the Preferred into Inventergy common stock at a discount to the market price.

Joe Beyers, the Chairman and CEO of Inventergy stated, "We are pleased that we have this extended time to drive the execution of our intention to redeem the Preferred rather than have it dilute the common stock of the Company. With the completion of the Restructuring Agreement with the Fortress Investment Group, LLC and the ramp-up of our Inventergy Innovations business, we believe that we have significant opportunities going forward and wish to minimize further dilution to stockholders." Mr. Beyers continued, "We are grateful to our Preferred investors who have provided us this flexibility under reasonable terms."

About Inventergy Global, Inc.

Inventergy Global, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based intellectual property company dedicated to identifying, acquiring and licensing patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders and small companies. Led by IP industry pioneer and veteran Joe Beyers, the Company leverages decades of corporate experience, market and technology expertise, and industry connections to assist Fortune 500 and other technology companies in leveraging the value of their innovations to achieve greater returns. For more information about Inventergy, visit www.inventergy.com.

