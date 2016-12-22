Inventergy Announces Corporate Development Update Conference Call

Call Scheduled for Friday, December 23, 2016 at 10:00 am ET

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - Inventergy Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ : INVT), an intellectual property licensing and innovation company, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss corporate developments on Friday, December 23, 2016 at 10:00 am ET.

Conference Call Information

When: December 23, 2016, 10:00 am ET

Dial-in: (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341

Conference ID: Inventergy Corporate Development Update Conference Call

Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register. A replay of the conference call will be made available shortly after the call and may be accessed for up to two weeks following the call. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. Conference ID: 13652115

About Inventergy Global, Inc.

Inventergy Global, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based intellectual property company dedicated to identifying, acquiring and licensing patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders and small companies. Led by IP industry pioneer and veteran Joe Beyers, the Company leverages decades of corporate experience, market and technology expertise, and industry connections to assist Fortune 500 and other technology companies in leveraging the value of their innovations to achieve greater returns. For more information about Inventergy, visit www.inventergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, estimates, forecasts and projections with respect to future performance and events, which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include statements regarding the intent and belief or current expectations of the Company and its affiliates and subsidiaries and their respective management teams. These statements may be identified by the use of words like "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "seek" and similar expressions and include any projections or estimates set forth herein. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.