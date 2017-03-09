Inventergy Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders

Agreement also Reached with Holders of the Company's Series E Preferred Stock

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Inventergy Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ : INVT) ("Inventergy" or the "Company"), an intellectual property monetization company, today announced that its stockholders approved all the proposals put before them at the Special Meeting of Stockholders held on March 8, 2017, including the proposal to approve the assignment of the Company's current patent portfolio to a newly created special purpose entity as contemplated by the restructuring agreement that was entered into on December 22, 2016 between the Company and Fortress Investment Group.

In addition, stockholders also approved:

An amendment to Article IV of the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to (i) allow the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), if they deem necessary, to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's capital stock at a ratio of between one-for-two and one-for-five, with such ratio to be determined at the sole discretion of the Board and (ii) reduce the number of authorized shares of the Company's capital stock in a corresponding proportion, and

The potential issuance of more than 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock pursuant to the Company's financing in July 2016.

The Company also announced that it had entered into an agreement with the holders of its Series E Preferred Stock pursuant to which the holders agreed not to sell, at a per share price of less than $0.50, any shares of common stock obtained upon conversion of their Series E Preferred Stock until after March 31, 2017.

