Inventergy Signs Letter of Intent with Approach Me

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Inventergy Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ : INVT) ("Inventergy"), an intellectual property monetization company, announced today that Inventergy Innovations, LLC, Inventergy's subsidiary that focuses on technology licensing, has entered into a letter of intent with Approach Me, Inc., a company that develops innovative location-based mobile applications. As part of the engagement, Inventergy Innovations will obtain commercialization rights to Approach Me's technology.

Joe Beyers, CEO of Inventergy, stated, "Location-based mobile applications and services are high growth markets and we are excited to partner with Approach Me to monetize its unique innovations. Approach Me's technology adds new dimensionality and security to enable mobile app users' enhanced location-based capabilities in solving the deficiencies of conventional map-based navigation systems."

Mr. Beyer's continued, "In a short time, Inventergy Innovations has been able to secure monetization rights to various unique and powerful disruptive technologies, which we believe will allow us to provide additional revenue opportunities for our partners and our shareholders. We anticipate the definitive agreement for the partnership to be completed in the coming weeks which will make this the seventh partnership agreement by our Inventergy Innovations subsidiary."

Research and Markets, a market research firm, estimates the annual global market for location-based services (LBS) to reach $34.8 billion by 2020, growing at over 22 percent annually.

"We are pleased with our decision to partner with Inventergy Innovations to maximize our growth potential in our unique location-based applications," said Tony Ghanma, CEO of Approach Me, Inc. "Maps or navigation systems will only get you to a physical address. Our solutions utilize our patent-pending Self-guiding Radar™ and 3D-Grid Technology to guide you the rest of the way. Our apps include ApproachMe®, a private and fun to way to find family and friends in crowds, such as in shopping malls, festivals, concerts and sporting events. The PointX® app is the only photo location-based app that lets you save, find and share your location by simply snapping a photo of it, even if there is no map or address available. Lighthouse-X® empowers businesses to broadcast on-the-fly, fixed locations from anywhere in the world, to any place, enabling customers to quickly and easily get there, without having to rely on maps. And our TrackerX® division provides GPS tracking devices that are easy to setup and require no contract or monthly fees."

