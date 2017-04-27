Inventronics Announces 2016 Annual and 2016 Q4 Financial Results; and 2017 Q1 Financial Results

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Inventronics Limited ("Inventronics" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:IVX), a designer and manufacturer of custom enclosures for the telecommunications, electric transmission, cable television and other industries in North America, today announced its audited 2016 annual and 2016 Q4 financial results and its unaudited 2017 Q1 financial results.

2016 Annual and 2016 Q4

For the year ended December 31, 2016, Inventronics reported a net loss of $283,000, or 6.4 cents per share, on revenue of $3,830,000 compared to a net loss of $414,000, or 9.4 cents per share, on revenue of $4,187,000 for the 2015 fiscal year.

For the three months ended December 31, 2016, Inventronics reported a net loss of $46,000, or 1.1 cents per share, on revenue of $1,009,000 compared to a net loss of $230,000, or 5.2 cents per share, on revenue of $822,000, for the three months ended December 31, 2015.

2017 Q1

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, Inventronics reported a net loss of $34,000, or 0.8 cents per share, on revenue of $1,008,000 compared to a net loss of $208,000, or 4.7 cents per share, on revenue of $760,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

Selected Financial Information

Income Highlights Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Dec 31

2016 Dec 31

2015 Dec 31

2016 Dec 31

2015 Mar 31

2017 Mar 31

2016 Revenue 1,009 822 3,830 4,187 1,008 760 EBITDA 76 (108) 213 82 87 (83) Net loss (46) (230) (283) (414) (34) (208) Basic loss per share (1.1)¢ (5.2)¢ (6.4)¢ (9.4)¢ (0.8)¢ (4.7)¢

Statement of Financial Position Highlights

(in thousands of dollars)

As at December 31

2016 December 31

2015 March 31

2017 Working capital 303 317 327 Property, plant and equipment 2,234 2,538 2,166 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 2,234 2,270 2,224 Shareholders' equity 329 612 295

Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("2016 Annual MD&A") and the Corporation's unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("2017 Q1 MD&A") which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures custom enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, electric utility, cable television, oil and gas, electronics and computer services industries in North America. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IVX." For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), as presented in this press release, is not a recognized measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, management believes that EBITDA is a useful supplementary measure to net earnings, as it provides investors with an indication of cash earnings prior to debt service, capital expenditure, income tax and non-cash items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Corporation's performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity or cash flows. The Corporation's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from the methods by which other companies calculate EBITDA and, accordingly, the EBITDA used herein may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. For further information relating to how the Corporation calculates EBITDA, including a reconciliation of EBITDA to net earnings, please see the 2016 Annual MD&A and the 2017 Q1 MD&A.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.