Inventus Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE:IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") announces that it has granted options to acquire a total of 1,525,000 common shares of the Company to employees, consultants, officers and directors at the exercise price of $0.21 per share for a period of five years. The options vest as to one-third after each of 6, 12 and 18 months from the date of grant.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal asset is a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project located 65 km northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has 100,304,403 common shares outstanding (108,898,570 shares on a fully diluted basis). Endurance Gold Corp. owns 25.4% of the issued and outstanding shares, Robert McEwen owns 18%, Eric Sprott owns 13.6%, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. owns 6%, and the former Chairman and CEO Wayne Whymark owns 6.4%.

Visit http://www.inventusmining.com for more information.

