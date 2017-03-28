Inventus Provides Exploration Update, Drilling Intercepts 15.47 gpt over 0.63 m at Pardo

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE:IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") today announces that it has received assay results for the next eight consecutive holes of the winter drill program (see Figure 1) at the 100% owned Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project ("Pardo") near Sudbury, Ontario. Complete assay results are as follows:

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Gold Grade

(g/t) PD-17-06 38.95 39.47 0.52 1.42 PD-17-07 37.30 39.60 2.30 2.37 PD-17-08 No significant values PD-17-09 No significant values PD-17-10 8.35 9.05 0.70 2.72 PD-17-11 5.50 6.19 0.69 0.40 PD-17-12 10.60 12.38 1.78 1.14 PD-17-13 8.15 11.00 2.85 3.92 Including 8.15 8.78 0.63 15.47

All holes were drilled vertically. Intercept lengths are true width. Samples returning <0.3 gpt were not included in the intervals reported above. Gold grades are determined by fire assay method, see note on Technical Information.

Hole PD-17-06 is a 70 metre (m) step-out to the northwest of hole PD-17-04 that intercepted 13.2 gpt gold over 3.2 m. This hole did not encounter any visible boulder conglomerate, however, the sample at the basal contact returned positive gold values. Our interpretation is that the favourable pyritic boulder conglomerate unit is absent at this location due to a topographic high in the paleosurface, but it is encountered again 50 m further to the north in hole PD-17-07.

Hole PD-17-07 encountered pyritic boulder conglomerate returning a value of 2.37 gpt gold over 2.3 m. The boulder unit is relatively thick in this location and remains open for additional step-out holes to the North and West.

Holes PD-17-08 to PD-17-11 were drilled to the north of the higher grade area currently being defined by drilling. The geologic interpretation suggests that the favourable unit may have pinched out in this direction; a few additional holes are planned to test this interpretation. Holes PD-17-08 and PD-17-09 returned no significant gold values. Holes PD-17-10 and PD-17-11 returned gold values in detrital pyrite of 2.72 gpt and 0.40 gpt over 0.7 m and 0.69 m samples lengths located near the basal contact.

Hole PD-17-12 encountered a zone containing detrital pyrite and some gold but no boulders were observed in the core. Our interpretation is that this drill hole is likely in close proximity to a channel of the favourable boulder conglomerate unit.

Hole PD-17-13 encountered a thick pyritic boulder conglomerate unit returning 3.92 gpt gold over 2.85 m, including 15.47 gpt gold over 0.63 m. Visible gold is noted in the core. This hole twinned hole PD-10-48 (drilled in 2010), which contained a thick unit of the mineralized boulder conglomerate, but only returned 0.88 gpt gold over 0.67 m in fire assays. This further supports our observation that the larger core sample size returns on average higher gold grades. Additional drilling to the South will follow-up on this result.

Assay results reported in this release are the average of two fire assay values on two 1 kg subsamples generated from each selected core interval. Our observation is that cyanide bottle rolls on 1-2 kg subsamples combined with a fire assay on the residue returns higher gold values. However, in order to build the dataset to support this observation we have been using both methods of analysis on our samples. For the holes reported above the cyanide bottle roll results are still pending. We will update the attached Table 1 on an ongoing basis with all the analytical results.

Please note that calculated head grades for holes PD-17-01 to PD-17-05 that were previously reported, have also been updated in the table below, which now includes the fire assay values on the bottle roll residues. These analyses were not available at the time the cyanide soluble assays were originally reported. The updated results are as follows:

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Bottle Roll

Gold Grade (g/t)

(A) Fire Assay Residue Gold Grade (g/t) (B) Calc. Gold Grade

(g/t)

(A+B) PD-17-01 39.6 40.6 1.0 2.59 0.73 3.32 PD-17-02 11.3 13.0 1.7 3.16 0.76 3.92 PD-17-03 Not sampled, rubble filled fault zone PD-17-04 17.1 20.3 3.2 11.51 1.69 13.20 Including 19.7 20.3 0.6 58.22 8.56 66.78 PD-17-05 42.8 43.9 1.1 2.08 0.29 2.37

All holes were drilled vertically. Intercept lengths are true width. Samples returning <0.4 gpt were not included in the intervals reported above.

Click here to view Figure 1: http://inventusmining.com/s/Figure_1_March_28.pdf

Click here to view Table 1: http://inventusmining.com/s/Table_1_March_28.pdf

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration company focused on the world class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal asset is a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project located 65 km northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has 100,304,403 common shares outstanding (108,898,570 shares on a fully diluted basis). Endurance Gold Corp. owns 25.4% of the issued and outstanding shares, Robert McEwen owns 18%, Eric Sprott owns 13.6%, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. owns 6%, and the former Chairman and CEO Wayne Whymark owns 6.4%.

Visit http://www.inventusmining.com for more information.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the geological technical content of this news release is Andy Bite, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

The samples of this release were transported in secure sealed bags for preparation and assay at either Accurassay Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, or SGS Laboratories located in Cochrane, Ontario. A standards or a blank was inserted every 20 samples. The samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 85% passing -10 mesh, with two 1 kg subsamples split and pulverized to 85% passing -200 mesh. The 1 kg subsample pulps were then recombined and two 50-gram aliquots were taken for fire assay (FA) with an atomic absorption (AA) finish. Results higher then 10 g/t were re-analysed with a gravimetric finish. The remaining pulps from the 2 kg subsample were then assayed by a cyanide soluble bottle roll (24 hours) and the solution was analyzed by AA. The remaining residue from the bottle roll was dried and a 50-gram aliquot was sent for FA with an AA finish.

