Investing in Arts Infrastructure in Saskatoon

The Government of Canada provides funding to the Remai Modern

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, today announced $3,082,044 million in funding to the Remai Modern Art Gallery of Saskatchewan. Minister Goodale made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding-provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund-will support the construction and completion of the Marquee and Feature galleries and the purchase of specialized equipment in the new Remai Modern. The museum is scheduled to open in 2017, the year of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to investing in arts and culture infrastructure. We are pleased to support the creation of a world-class art museum in Saskatoon while creating jobs for the middle class and growing our economy."

-The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Today's investment will increase the Remai Modern's capacity to preserve its extensive collection while ensuring it is accessible to all. This new state-of-the-art facility will be a place for Saskatoon to celebrate its vibrant arts and culture scene."

-The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"This support from the Government of Canada will allow Remai Modern to function to its potential. Large, equipped gallery spaces are necessary to present international touring exhibitions, while equipment such as the vault systems will allow the museum to protect its art collection and attract significant art loans."

-Gregory Burke, Executive Director and CEO, Remai Modern

Quick Facts

Remai Modern is a 130,000-square-foot facility with 11 exhibition galleries, a 147-seat theatre, two learning studios and outdoor classroom space.

Three large gallery spaces are dedicated to changing exhibitions: the Marquee Gallery, the Feature Gallery and the Picasso Gallery.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund invests in professional not-for-profit arts and heritage organizations for the improvement, renovation and construction of arts and heritage facilities, as well as for the acquisition of specialized equipment and the development of feasibility studies related to cultural infrastructure projects.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Remai Modern Art Gallery of Saskatchewan

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.