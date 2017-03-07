Investing in Love? Krystal Walter Warns Online Romantic Fraud on the Rise

Canadians lost $17M to online love scams in 2016

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - The Better Business Bureau in partnership with the Competition Bureau and other fraud prevention organizations announced that romantic scams cost Canadians $17 million last year1. Dating apps and websites allow people to connect at any time and in anyplace but consequently reveal vulnerabilities. Krystal Walter, professional matchmaker and owner of Krystal Walter Matchmaking, cautions singles to protect their dating information in the same manner they would their financial information.

"We need to treat information we share in our love lives like we do with our finances," said Walter. "We take great care with our finances and investing, and need to do the same with our loves lives by exercising caution with personal information."

Online dating scams use Catphishing1 - where an individual fabricates, or steals, an identity to form a fake romantic relationship that they use for financial gain. There are ways to avoid Catphishing scams, but the easiest rule is to never send money to someone you've never met1. Walter's matchmaking service reduces the incidence of fraud by cutting out the uncertainty and impersonal nature that surrounds online dating. Walter meets all of her clients in person getting to know them, while evaluating their lifestyle, values, goals and personality traits so she can make the perfect match.

"My onboarding process allows clients to have peace of mind that the individuals I'm matching them with, are in fact who they say they are," Walter continues. "There is a place for online dating and it works with some lifestyles, however, I would give one piece of advice to online daters: take it offline as soon as possible!"

