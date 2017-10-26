Investissement Québec Invests C$16 Million in Osisko Gold Royalties

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 26, 2017) -

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the "Company" or "Osisko") (TSX:OR)(NYSE:OR) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced C$284 million offering (the "Offering") of convertible senior unsecured debentures (the "Debentures") which consists of a public offering and a private placement, the underwriters have exercised their option to increase the size of the private placement of Debentures (the "Private Offering") by C$16 million, for total gross proceeds from the Offering of C$300 million.

As a result, Osisko is pleased to announce that Ressources Québec inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Investissement Québec, has committed to purchase C$16 million of Debentures through the Private Offering on the same terms and conditions as the C$184 million public offering of Debentures.

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 4.00% per annum, payable semi-annually on June 30 and December 31 each year, commencing on June 30, 2018. The Debentures will be convertible at the holder's option into Osisko common shares at a conversion price of C$22.89 per common share (representing a conversion premium of approximately 40% to the reference price of C$16.35 and a conversion rate of 43.6872 Osisko common shares per C$1,000 principal amount of debentures). The Debentures will mature on December 31, 2022 and may be redeemed by Osisko, in certain circumstances, on or after December 31, 2020.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the acquisition of precious metal royalties and streams, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to foster the growth of investment in Québec, thereby contributing to economic development and job creation in every region. The Corporation offers businesses a full range of financial solutions, including loans, loan guarantees and equity investments, to support them at all stages of their development. It is also responsible for administering tax measures and prospecting for foreign investment.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 130 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by five cornerstone assets, including a 5% NSR royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also owns a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 15.6% interest in Osisko Mining Inc., a 12.8% interest in Osisko Metals Incorporated, a 13.3% interest in Falco Resources Ltd. and a 32.8% interest in Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2

