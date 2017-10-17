InvestmentNews names the financial advice industry's 2017 "Best Practices"

Fifth annual awards program recognizes firms for excellence in practice management and technology

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - InvestmentNews today named Sensible Financial Planning and Management, LLC a winner of the 2017 Best Practices Awards, an important initiative that recognizes the top-performing and most innovative firms in the financial advice industry.

The winners of the InvestmentNews Best Practices Awards were identified through their participation in the 2017 Adviser Compensation & Staffing and the 2017 Adviser Technology Study. The winning firms were officially recognized today at InvestmentNews' Best Practices Award and Workshop, which was hosted at The Colonnade Hotel in Boston.

"The Best Practices winners are some of the most strategic and successful firms in the advice business," said Mark Bruno, associate publisher at InvestmentNews and head of InvestmentNews Research. "Their leaders have a clear plan and vision for growing their firms and managing elite organizations. Acknowledging their accomplishments and telling their stories will help educate, inform and influence the growth of the overall industry."

"As a firm, we value innovation and use the industry's latest tools to provide our clients with expert guidance," said Rick Miller, the founder of Sensible Financial. "Our clients expect a highly-personalized, cutting edge approach to helping them meet all of life's financial milestones."

To identify the 2017 Best Practices Award winners, InvestmentNews Research created composite scores that examined several key metrics from its core benchmarking studies - including a firm's rate of growth, profitability and productivity level. The data was obtained from over 700 independent advisory firms that participated in the 2017 Adviser Compensation & Staffing Study and the 2017 Adviser Technology Study. The "Best Practices" were those who ranked among the top-quartile of all participants; in addition, the final firms were selected after qualitative interviews conducted by the InvestmentNews Best Practices Committee.

The 2017 Best Practices Award Winners are:

Excellence in Technology

Asset Management Group, Inc.

Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC,

Center for Financial Planning, Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Fierston Financial Group

Nvest Financial Group, LLC

Sensible Financial Planning and Management, LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC

The Burney Company (Burney Company Investment Management)

Excellence in Compensation & Staffing

ACG Wealth

Accredited Investors Wealth Management

CJM Wealth Advisers, Ltd.

Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Management

EisnerAmper Wealth Management & Corporate Benefits

Foster & Motley, Inc.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd.

Johnson Investment Counsel

Private Vista LLC

Roof Advisory Group, Inc.

Sage Financial Group

Wacker Wealth Partners

About Sensible Financial

Sensible Financial Planning and Management was founded in Waltham, Massachusetts in 2002 to make state-of-the-art, unbiased and personalized financial advice more widely available, especially to people who haven't been comfortable using a financial advisor or who thought they couldn't afford one. The team specializes in providing objective financial planning and investment management with the goal of helping clients grow and protect their assets through all of life's stages. Sensible Financial has offices in Waltham, MA and San Diego, CA. Learn more at SensibleFinancial.com.

About InvestmentNews Research

InvestmentNews Research, a division of InvestmentNews, provides financial advisers with the industry's most informative practice management studies and benchmarking reports. InvestmentNews' benchmarking studies are a leading source of market intelligence for advisory firms and industry partners, such as custodians, broker-dealers, service providers and professional organizations. In 2009, InvestmentNews acquired two bellwether benchmarking studies from Moss Adams LLP -- the Adviser Compensation and Staffing Study and the Financial Performance Study of Advisory Firms. InvestmentNews has since added a technology study to its benchmarking reports. In addition to the regular benchmarking studies, InvestmentNews Research provides custodians, broker-dealers and RIAs with custom benchmarking reports and white papers that leverage our deep data and industry expertise.