Investor Ideas Expands Cannabis and Hemp Investor Content with new Blog; Cannabis Stock News

POINT ROBERTS, WA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Investorideas.com - www.Investorideas.com, a global news source covering leading sectors including marijuana and hemp stocks announces it has expanded its comprehensive coverage of the space with the recent addition of the new blog, Cannabis Stock News, featuring the latest cannabis and hemp stock news from www.investorideas.com at http://cannabisstocknews.blogspot.com.

The Investorideas.com content portfolio currently includes the www.investorideas.com site to include 12 blogs on Blogger.com, 7 Artificial Intelligence (AI) websites on the Grid, all featuring Investorideas.com news and content.

Cannabis and hemp content now includes in addition to the new blog on Blogger.com: the Investorideas.com news and stock directory pages, a group on Linkedin.com, www.420cannabisinvestorideas.com and the new AI site Global Cannabis Investing at www.Globalcannabisinvesting.com.

Investorideas.com most ambitious content program in the sector is the recent launch of The 420 Cannabis Investor Ideas of 2017 www.420cannabisinvestorideas.com. It will feature a maximum of 420 companies to be showcased for a year, with a goal of having the list of 420 completed by April 20, 2017 - 4/20.

Who can participate and list their company? A publicly traded company on any recognized stock exchange, a private company, a newsletter, equity research provider, technical trading site or any company or service that is participating in the exploding legal marijuana market -- tell investors your story. The company must either provide an investor opportunity or resource for researching and learning more about the sector.

The campaign will cap out at 420 companies and will be featured and available for the year to investors. Investorideas.com will create and market a free downloadable PDF of the full directory for investors to use as a reference and due diligence tool.

Learn more about how to submit your company: http://www.investorideas.com/420cannabisinvestorideas/

Investors follow the directory and subscribe for PDF: http://www.investorideas.com/420cannabisinvestorideas/

Publish your cannabis and hemp news on the Investorideas.com hub of portals covering the sector http://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/

About Investorideas.com -- News that Inspires Big Ideas

Investorideas.com is a meeting place for global investors, featuring news, stock directories, video, company profiles, interviews and more in leading sectors.

Sectors we cover in include tech, bitcoin and blockchain, biotech, mining, energy, renewable energy, water stocks, marijuana and hemp stocks, food and beverage (including organic and LOHAS, wine), defense and security including biometrics, Latin America, sports, entertainment, luxury brands and gaming.

