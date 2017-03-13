Investors Hub Launches In-App Trading Execution

partners with TradeIt to provide mobile solution for users

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - ADVFN plc ( OTC : IHUBY) has joined forces with TradeIt to allow Investors Hub (iHub) and ADVFN users to send trades directly to major US brokerages from within iHub and ADVFN iOS apps.

ADVFN, known in the investing community for its cutting-edge data products and the most popular stock forum in the world, has already seen a rise in the popularity of its mobile offering; in-app execution is expected to accelerate this.

"Our user base relies on our aggregated newsfeeds, forums and live market data to generate trade ideas," said Matthew Collom, Director of ADVFN, "This partnership gives them the ability to trade quickly on those ideas while remaining engaged in our ecosystem."

This partnership extends TradeIt's core capabilities -- brokerage account integration and in-app trading -- to thousands of ADVFN users who hold accounts with the major US brokers on TradeIt's platform.

"We're excited to bring trading to ADVFN's large userbase," said Nathan Richardson, CEO and co-founder of TradeIt, "These guys follow the markets really closely. The ability to trade on the fly will be valuable to them."

The latest version of iHub is live in the App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/ihub/id421549932?mt=8

About ADVFN

ADVFN (https://www.advfn.com) is a global stocks and shares information website providing market-leading financial tools and data to private investors around the world.

Offering real-time share prices, news feeds, charting, portfolio management, monitor lists, financials, data from 79 global stock exchanges, Level 2 and the most active financial bulletin board in the world (along with many other features), the site is the destination of choice for day traders and retail investors.

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco at francescad@advfn.com.

About TradeIt

TradeIt connects developers to major US brokerage firms with a single, modernized API integration. App publishers use TradeIt to embed multi-broker trading functionality in their products, which makes their content actionable for their users. For more information please visit www.trade.it.