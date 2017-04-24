Investview Inc. Announces 15% Increased Revenue & World Wide Expansion for Wealth Generators, LLC

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Investview, Inc. ( OTC PINK : INVU), a diversified financial technology organization specializing in investor education, research and technology tools, is pleased to announce that Wealth Generators, recently acquired by Investview, reports a 15.3% increase in monthly revenue for the period ending March 31st, 2017 as compared to February of 2017.

"As a major acquisition and pivotal new direction for Investview, it is important for us to report the exciting growth Wealth Generators brings to our company -- it's very exciting," explained Investview CEO, Ryan Smith. "In addition, Wealth Generators has finalized its expansion into additional countries and expects to issue a detailed announcement in the upcoming weeks. Demand for the Wealth Generators program is increasing rapidly worldwide," added Smith. "We look forward to increased revenue growth and we will work to meet the worldwide demand for the Wealth Generators products and services."

About Wealth Generators

Wealth Generators, LLC is a Utah based financial education, research and tools provider for the self-directed investor. Wealth Generators distributes its programs and services through independent distributors who are paid according to the company's bonus plan. www.wealthgenerators.com

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a Utah-based diversified financial technology organization. The Company operates primarily through its wholly- and majority-owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to accredited investors, self-directed investors and select financial institutions.

