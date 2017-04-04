Investview Inc. Announces Acquisition of Wealth Generators, LLC

LAKE COMO, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Investview, Inc. ( OTC PINK : INVU), a diversified financial technology organization specializing in investor education, investment newsletters and financial services, today announced the acquisition of Wealth Generators LLC, a financial education, research and tools provider. This acquisition, which has resulted in a change of control, expands Investview's business from predominately US markets into international countries such as Germany, Austria, Mexico, and throughout other parts of Europe including the UK. The acquisition is effective as of March 31, 2017. Wealth Generators' revenues for Q1 have increased by 15% over the same period last year. In the process, INVU has reduced its balance sheet debt by approximately $2.3 million dollars by converting note and bond holders into equity.

"The business combination between Investview and Wealth Generators is a significant and timely transaction that will permit Investview to meet immediate and long term cash flow needs while establishing new and meaningful revenue streams," explains Dr. Joseph Louro, CEO of Investview. "It is time for a new chapter, made possible through relentless and difficult efforts to find the right firm for our merger. During the past 6 months, we have continued to meet all the statutory requirements, audits and reporting corporate governance matters while retiring debt and safe guarding corporate assets," said Dr. Louro. "With that, this great opportunity to increase shareholder value was born. The Wealth Generators business model is a new version of our legacy business utilizing innovative technology and marketing techniques -- and is the right fit for our company. We anticipate this revenue will be exponentially greater than we have previously experienced as a firm. This revenue, combined with our streamlined operations will result in significant corporate growth and value for our shareholders," concluded Louro.

Ryan Smith, CEO of Wealth Generators, explained, "Our founding principle is one that enables individuals around the world to gain access to the education, information and tools needed to manage their financial health and begin to establish their own journey toward wealth creation." Smith continued, "We have received enormous acceptance of our program both domestically and internationally which Dr. Louro viewed as a significant asset for Investview shareholders." CEO Ryan Smith then added, "Our decision to become a public entity at this early stage will enable our firm to access capital markets which foster growth and will impact our distributors and individuals worldwide in a positive way. Ultimately it will enable new revenue as we expand into new markets," Smith concluded.

About Wealth Generators

Wealth Generators, LLC is a Utah based financial education, research and tools provider for the self-directed investor. Wealth Generators distributes its programs and services through independent distributors who are paid according to the company's bonus plan. www.wealthgenerators.com

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a New Jersey-based diversified financial technology organization. The Company operates primarily through its wholly- and majority-owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to accredited investors, self-directed investors and select financial institutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". When the words "believes," "expects," "plans," "projects," "estimates," and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.