Investview Inc., announces a change in Marketing Plan in wake of Recent Acquisition of Wealth Generators, LLC

LAKE COMO, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Investview, Inc. ( OTC PINK : INVU), a diversified financial technology organization specializing in investor education, investment newsletters and financial services, today announced a fundamental change in its marketing and sales plan in the wake of its acquisition of Wealth Generators LLC, a financial education, research and tools provider. As previously announced, this acquisition, which has resulted in a change of control, expands Investview's business from predominately US markets into International markets such as South America and Europe, including the UK. Although Wealth Generators has been operational for three years it has experienced consistent revenue increases; 2014 revenues, $531,058; 2015, $4,432,055; and 2016, $12,930,267. In Q1 2017 revenues have increased by 15% over the same period last year. The Wealth Generator model is a direct marketing plan utilizing independent distributors who are paid per the company's bonus plan, drawing a sharp contrast to traditional marketing plans which spend millions of dollars on ads and paid for leads that may be inconsistent and inefficient.

"I have observed the Wealth Generator innovative marketing plan and I am convinced utilizing individual entrepreneurs as distributors of the product lines is much more efficient than what we've done in the past," explains CEO Dr. Joseph Louro. "The proof is in the pudding," continues Louro. "Just look at the explosive growth from five hundred thousand dollars to nearly thirteen million dollars in three years, very impressive!" exclaimed Louro. "With this marketing plan INVU will have the potential to experience revenue growth and expansive markets like we have never seen in our history. This is what attracted me to Wealth Generators from the beginning and is clearly the most exciting opportunity of my tenure as CEO," concluded Louro.

Ryan Smith, CEO of Wealth Generators, explained, "Our founding principle is one that enables individuals to gain access to the world financial markets. Enabling a company structure accessible by the public at this early stage of our growth fully supports the Wealth Generators vision and mission."

About Wealth Generators

Wealth Generators, LLC is a Utah based financial education, research and tools provider for the self-directed investor. Wealth Generators distributes its programs and services through independent distributors who are paid according to the company's bonus plan. www.wealthgenerators.com

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a New Jersey-based diversified financial technology organization. The Company operates primarily through its wholly- and majority-owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to accredited investors, self-directed investors and select financial institutions.

