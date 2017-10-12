Investview moves to OTC Market and delivers initial rollout of WG Startups

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Investview Corporation ( OTCQX : INVU) shares are now trading Over the Counter (OTCQX) and will be displayed as Investview ( OTCQX : INVU).

Investview (INVU) has been trading on the PINK sheets and as one of the first actions of the management team after the recent acquisition, the Company applied for reinstatement to the OTC Markets exchange. We view this as a crucial step in our overall strategy of growth and transparency.

The OTC Markets is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. Investview ( OTCQX : INVU) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. These companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com.

"We have experienced increased interest in our company from a shareholder perspective as our average monthly volume increased to 4.5 million from roughly 1 million shares. By moving to the OTC Market, we have taken the first step towards our long-term plan for our company and our shareholders," said Mario Romano, Director of IR and Finance.

The company has also completed its initial roll out of WG Startups, which provides education and analysis of the crowdfunding marketplace. The first webinar was delivered live by WG Startups Market Expert: Michael Markowski on Thursday, October 5th at 1:00 pm Eastern for Wealth Generators members. Wealth Generators has selected StartEngine as the crowdfunding platform to use in their training and education sessions. StartEngine has been consistently ranked as one of the top three crowdfunding platforms for multiple years running and has been featured in Inc., Los Angeles Times, Forbes, Fortune, The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

"Crowdfunding is an exciting opportunity for individuals but many lack a thorough understanding of how to review and analyze startup companies. WG Startups provides this education to help an individual effectively participate in this sector," said Annette Raynor, COO.

About Wealth Generators

Wealth Generators provides financial technology, education, and research to individuals to enable them to "Find, Grow, and Keep" their money. We are best described as a financial fitness company providing our customers the tools and information that can improve their financial situation.

Wealth Generators products are distributed through a direct sales model. Our products are offered to individuals on a monthly subscription basis. Wealth Generators is classified as a publisher of financial research and information and exempt from securities registration. This is an exemption provided in the U.S. Securities Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Wealth Generators is not a brokerage firm or Registered Investment Advisor. We do not execute trades or take possession of clients' brokerage accounts. Our customers may cancel their subscription at any time and execute trades at their own discretion. www.wealthgenerators.com

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization. The Company operates primarily through its wholly- and majority-owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to accredited investors, self-directed investors and select financial institutions. www.investview.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". When the words "believes," "expects," "plans," "projects," "estimates," and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.