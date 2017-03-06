Invictus MD is Building a Portfolio of Licensed Producers with Large Production Capability -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article covering Invictus MD Strategies Inc. ( CSE : IMH) ( OTC PINK : IVITF) and the flurry of recent developments as the company builds a portfolio of Canadian Licensed Producers (LPs) and late-stage applicants.

The global cannabis industry has taken off over the past couple of years, but the Canadian market offers the most mature opportunities. With the election of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the country embarked on a course to legalize recreational marijuana on a federal level and become a global leader in cannabis cultivation, processing, and export. Investors have taken notice with several licensed producers reaching $100+ million market capitalizations.

Despite the significant growth in demand from consumers, there are only 38 licenses to grow, process, and/or sell medical marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) program established by Health Canada. There are many more licensed producers at various stages of approval, but the rigorous process means that it could be years before there is enough supply to meet expected domestic demand.

Invictus MD Strategies plans to capitalize on Canada's burgeoning cannabis industry by acquiring a portfolio of licensed producers and readying as much production capacity as possible to prepare for a projected shortfall of supply once marijuana is fully legalized. It has demonstrated the ability to act quickly and close deals to this point, with many announcements over the preceding four months.

Last year, the company announced the acquisition of a 33% stake in AB Laboratories Inc., a current licensed producer under the ACMPR. AB Laboratories has an existing 16,000 square foot facility in Ontario. As part of the same deal, Invictus acquired a 33% stake in AB Ventures, a newly incorporated company formed to develop a second licensed expansion facility through its common ownership with AB Labs. AB Ventures just acquired 100 acres and plans to build an initial 42,000 square foot production facility on the way to 100,000 square feet by 2019. This deal was originally announced as a letter of intent on November 24, 2016 and closed on December 23, 2016.

On January 17, 2017 Invictus announced a binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of PlanC BioPharma, a late-stage applicant in the final stage of approval with Health Canada. PlanC is developing a 30,000 square foot facility on 5 acres in British Columbia, with an option to purchase an adjacent 49 acres for further development, and has plans to hit 20,000 kg/year of production once they get rolling.

The company also announced a definitive option agreement with a third late-stage applicant to become a licensed producer on February 7, 2017. That was followed on February 24 with a definitive option agreement, giving Invictus 30 days after the LP applicant, OptionCo, receives its license to cultivate. OptionCo's currently licensed site allows for production facilities to be built on 60,000 square feet of the company's 150-acre parcel in Alberta. The company has submitted plans to build a 30,000 square foot facility with the option to add a 20,000 square foot production area on the second floor. The 150-acre property has 3 million square feet of buildable area, providing massive capacity to ramp up production as needed.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.