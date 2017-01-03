Invictus MD Strategies Ends Successful Year with Acquisition -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 3, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article discussing a year full of acquisitions, growth and dividends for Invictus MD Strategies Corp. ( OTC PINK : IVITF) ( CSE : IMH). The company has successfully returned $1 million to shareholders and acquired numerous opportunities across various sectors within the rapidly growing industry.

Invictus has a stake, or is acquiring a stake, in Future Harvest (indoor growing and nutrients), PODA Technologies (disposable vaporizer system), Zenalytic Laboratories (Canadian testing lab), AB Laboratories (Canadian licensed producer under ACMPR), and a Las Vegas cultivation operation. Through its acquisition strategy, the company provides investors with diversified exposure to the cannabis industry.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.