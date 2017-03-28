Invictus MD's AB Laboratories Rapidly Moves to Market -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article that will take a look at Invictus MD Strategies Corp.'s investment in a Canadian licensed producer along with its status in ramping up operations.

The Canadian cannabis industry could reach $22.6 billion in size, according to Deloitte, driven by nationwide recreational legalization. The retail base market alone is estimated to be worth between $4.9 billion and $8.7 billion per year, which is a significant number given that there are only 40 licensed producers approved by Health Canada. Investors interested in the space may want to take a look at these well-positioned licensed producers.

Licensed Producer Acquisition

Invictus MD Strategies completed its final commitment with a cash transaction of C$2 million for its 33.33% stake in AB Laboratories Inc. ("AB Labs") on March 14, which provides valuable access to Canada's burgeoning cannabis industry. Under the terms of the deal, the company has the first right of refusal to arrange any initial public offering, reverse take-over, or other going-public transaction, while agreeing to commit an additional C$5.5 million to fund the cost of construction and licensing of future capacity.

AB Labs is one of about 40 licensed producers under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") with a 16,000 square foot cultivation facility located in Hamilton, Ontario. Recently, the LP plans to close on 100 acres of land in Ontario on May 1, 2017 where it plans to construct five production facilities totaling 100,000 square feet of capacity by 2019 -- a move that could help it become a leader in the space.

On March 23, the company announced that AB Labs has completed several test crops in its licensed production facility. While the facility is only operating at half capacity, the company plans to ramp up to full capacity by the end of May 2017. The LP also disclosed that it has already received several direct inquiries from medical marijuana patients, which underscores the continuous growth in demand even before recreational legalization takes effect.

Well-Positioned to Execute

Invictus MD Strategies is well-positioned to execute on its goal of building a portfolio of licensed producers to capitalize on Canada's burgeoning cannabis industry. With $15.5 million in cash on its balance sheet, the company has ample resources to execute the initial expansion of AB Labs' business with construction plans already underway and expected to be submitted to Health Canada by May 1, 2017.

The company's management team has established a strong track record building value in companies that it has acquired. For example, the team acquired an 82.5% stake in Future Harvest -- a 20 year old hydroponics and indoor growing firm -- and sold its lighting division for 350% return on investment. It used the $4.8 million in cash to reinvest in its nutrients business and increased 2016 revenue by 50% year-over-year.

On March 24, the company announced the appointment of Mr. George E. Kveton to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kveton is a founding partner of LOGSCALE Venture Partners and a highly effective, strategic, and pragmatic international executive and investment professional with broad experience operating in both Fortune 500 and startup environments. In particular, his strengths lie in executing cross-border M&A deals and executing deals in regulated markets.

