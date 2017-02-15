Invitation to TECSYS' Conference Call on March 1, 2017, Covering Q3 FY2017 Results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - TECSYS Inc. (TSX:TCS) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2017 after the market close on February 28, 2017. TECSYS' President and CEO, Mr. Peter Brereton, and Mr. Berty Ho-Wo-Cheong, Vice President, Finance and Administration and CFO, will host a conference call on March 1 at 8:30 a.m. EST to present and discuss the results with the analysts.

Subject: Q3 FY2017 Results Conference Call

Date: March 1, 2017

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Phone number: (416) 359-3128 or (800) 698-9012

The call can be replayed by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 (access code: 21846834).

About TECSYS

TECSYS provides transformative supply chain solutions that equip our customers to succeed in a rapidly-changing omni-channel world. TECSYS solutions are built on a true enterprise supply chain platform, and include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, as well as complete financial management and analytics. Customers running on TECSYS' Supply Chain Platform are confident knowing they can execute, day in and day out, regardless of business fluctuations or changes in technology, they can adapt and scale to any business needs or size, and they can expand and collaborate with customers, suppliers and partners as one borderless enterprise. From demand planning to demand fulfillment, TECSYS puts power into the hands of both front line workers and back office planners, and unshackles business leaders so they can see and manage their supply chains like never before.

TECSYS is the market leader in supply chain solutions for health systems and hospitals. Over 600 mid-size and Fortune 1000 customers trust their supply chains to TECSYS in the healthcare, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. TECSYS' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that TECSYS Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of TECSYS Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with TECSYS Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30th, 2016. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © TECSYS Inc. 2017. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.