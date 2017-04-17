iOFFICE Achieves Pacesetter Status on Software Advice's CMMS Review

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - iOFFICE, the only people-centric IWMS, today announced their Pacesetter status from Software Advice's Frontrunner Computer Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) report. The CMMS review is powered by Gartner methodology and includes four categories -- Pacesetters, Masters, Leaders, and Contenders -- which offer insight into the best capabilities and value for businesses.

To be considered for a spot in the CMMS Review, products need a minimum 3.3 out of 5 capability rating based on three categories: user ratings, a functionality breadth analysis and a business confidence assessment. They also need a value rating of 3.2 based on user ratings on value and product adoption. Additionally, a product must have at least 10 unique product reviews across three Gartner Digital Markets platforms. On Software Advice, iOFFICE boasts a 4.02 overall user rating with 22 unique product reviews.

iOFFICE's 100% SaaS-based platform and open REST API, makes it easy for customers to implement workplace solutions on top of existing infrastructure. With features like online or mobile ticket creation, a customizable work order catalog, easy ticket dispatch, on-demand preventative maintenance and robust reporting, iOFFICE makes it easier for workplace leaders to visually monitor activity and performance on the go. Since iOFFICE is completely integrated with asset tracking software, workplace leaders can easily monitor moves, room reservations and energy metering, which saves time and money.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as setting the pace for technologies the facilities management arena," said iOFFICE Co-Founder and CMO Elizabeth Dukes. "Workplace leaders are craving flexible solutions that they can apply in layers to their organizations, adding just what they need meet the demands of their changing workplace, and we're honored to help them do it with little disruption and breakthrough results."

About iOFFICE

iOFFICE is the leading workforce-centric IWMS software and the only 100% SaaS platform designed for the Digital Workplace. iOFFICE equips C-suite executives, CRE, and facilities leaders with the real-time data and communications tools they need to plan effectively for the future of their workforce and workplace. The Marketplace is a growing network of selected workplace-related SaaS applications partners offering energy optimization, digital signage and wayfinding apps that use the iOFFICE's platform to unify, collect and analyze data not only from critical workplace applications. To learn how more than 2.4M users at 1400 fast-moving companies like Adobe, Big Fish Games, Dynegy, FBL, Sephora, Sodexo, SPX, Under Armour and more are creating the most productive workplaces on earth, visit www.iOFFICEcorp.com and connect with iOFFICE on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn @iOFFICE.