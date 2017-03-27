iOFFICE Expands Visionary Channel Partner Program with Six New Partners and Certification Program

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - iOFFICE, the only people-centric IWMS, today announced the growth of its Channel Partner Program with the addition of six new workplace partners. CADD Microsystems, iQ Commercial Interiors, Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, Buildingi, RSP i_Space and CPM OneSource have joined the ranks of Sodexo, JLL, Swiss Post, NELSON, Facilities First/Impec and many more in iOFFICE's forward-thinking partner program. The Channel has been instrumental in iOFFICE's vision for a fully integrated workplace. In fact, iOFFICE has grown its Channel Partner program 50% year-over-year.

iOFFICE's 100% cloud-based IWMS platform typically allows for shorter sales cycles, 90-day implementation schedules and competitive financial incentives based on more completed projects and a monthly recurring model. This gives channel partners quick increases in revenue and profitability. iOFFICE sees its workplace partners not just as implementation partners, but as trusted advisors to its customers who are helping to build the Digital Workplace. With its people-centric approach, iOFFICE provides sales, implementation and end-user training relative to the level and type of partnership to ensure a smooth deployment.

Channel partners now have the opportunity to be certified by iOFFICE. Unique in the IWMS space, the iOFFICE Certification Program offers a deeper dive into implementation practices through two key levels of certification for implementation providers and solution providers. The certification process is quick and easy, and the techniques that iOFFICE offers are nimble, flexible and scalable.

Unlike any other IWMS provider, iOFFICE's solution stacks are a new and exciting way to offer customers a complete solution for the workplace. Minimal IT involvement keeps operational costs low, and iOFFICE's constant software updates create smooth and easy innovations to the platform, all ensured to get the workforce working more efficiently.

NELSON Managing Director, Consulting Services, Sara Steinbauer said, "NELSON can provide a more comprehensive solution to our customers by working with iOFFICE and its Marketplace partners. Their platform combined with NELSON's Consulting Services and Design Teams allow us create innovative and holistic solutions to enhance the workplace experience, wellness and performance for our clients' workforces."

By teaming up with Marketplace partners, iOFFICE's solution stacks enable the platform to unify, collect and analyze data not only from critical workplace applications such as HR and ERP, but also solution partners offering digital signage, wayfinding, room kiosks, energy optimization, test fits and space scenario planning, crowdsourcing, IoT, sensors, lease administration and project management.

"Our Channel Partners are a critical part of our growth strategy. By extending digital workplace solutions to our Channel Partners, they help our customers recognize significant benefits from the iOFFICE platform and our Marketplace partners, resulting in a more engaged employee experience," said Rich Peacock, iOFFICE channel partner manager.

About iOFFICE

iOFFICE is the leading workforce-centric IWMS software and the only 100% SaaS platform designed for the Digital Workplace. iOFFICE equips C-suite executives, CRE, and facilities leaders with the real-time data and communications tools they need to plan effectively for the future of their workforce and workplace. The Marketplace is a growing network of selected workplace-related SaaS applications partners offering energy optimization, digital signage and wayfinding apps that use the iOFFICE's platform to unify, collect and analyze data not only from critical workplace applications. To learn how more than 2.4M users at 1400 fast-moving companies like Adobe, Big Fish Games, Dynegy, FBL, Sephora, Sodexo, SPX, Under Armour and more are creating the most productive workplaces on earth, visit www.iOFFICEcorp.com and connect with iOFFICE on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn @iOFFICE.