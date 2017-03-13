iOFFICE Launches Space Desktop Solution for Real-Time Management of the Digital Workplace

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - iOFFICE, the only people-centric IWMS, today announced the release of the new Space Desktop, the latest innovation to streamlining the digital workplace. The new Space Desktop lets workplace leaders see their entire real estate portfolio in a map view, much like Google Maps, to visualize all locations across the globe in a single platform, from anywhere in the world.

"iOFFICE is extending the usefulness of maps beyond management of the built environment to support employee experience," said iOFFICE Co-Founder and CMO Elizabeth Dukes. "This new, more user-friendly view of space is a key component to supporting the consumerization of the evolving Digital Workplace."

Space Desktop eliminates the need to look through multiple files to find information about people, facilities and departments. From the desktop, iOFFICE users can type in a specific building, room or employee name and receive real-time building and floor information like occupancy, capacity by space type and work group. Through a freshly designed user interface, workplace leaders can effortlessly navigate stacking diagrams, space manager and room utilization. With floor plans supported in HTML5, these renderings now seamlessly integrate with iOFFICE and its Marketplace applications including mobile and interactive wayfinding to dramatically enhance the employee experience.

Smart workplaces are rapidly changing, and businesses have to keep up with the latest technological innovations in order to stay competitive. That requires unparalleled access to real-time, accurate data and insights about the workforce and the workplace. With offerings such as the iOFFICE Marketplace, which offers access to best-of-breed solutions, partners and executives can obtain complete control over their workplaces and better plan for the future. AI, sensor technologies and beacons are just some of the ways that the Marketplace is helping to streamline business operations. Space Desktop is another addition to help companies the power to visualize workplace data like never before.

To learn more about Space Desktop and the SaaS-based iOFFICE platform, visit: https://www.iofficecorp.com/space-management-software

About iOFFICE

iOFFICE is the leading workforce-centric IWMS software and the only 100% SaaS platform designed for the Digital Workplace. iOFFICE equips C-suite executives, CRE, and facilities leaders with the real-time data and communications tools they need to plan effectively for the future of their workforce and workplace. The Marketplace is a growing network of selected workplace-related SaaS applications partners offering energy optimization, digital signage and wayfinding apps that use the iOFFICE's platform to unify, collect and analyze data not only from critical workplace applications. To learn how more than 2.4M users at 1400 fast-moving companies like Adobe, Big Fish Games, Dynegy, FBL, Sephora, Sodexo, SPX, Under Armour and more are creating the most productive workplaces on earth, visit www.iOFFICEcorp.com and connect with iOFFICE on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn @iOFFICE.